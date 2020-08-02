Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram status, wishes, message, quotes to send and share

Even during normal circumstances every year, many siblings exchange their rakhis and gifts via different means.

Raksha Bandhan Status, Wishes, Quotes, Messages 2020: The festival of Raksha Bandhan for which all the siblings wait for a year has arrived. This year the festival is being celebrated on August 3 (Monday) amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has cast a shadow on this festival as siblings living far from each other will not only find it difficult to meet one another but also refrain from indulging in celebrations due to fear of the virus spread.

However, the separation and longing the siblings are facing this year will also be exceptional and special in many ways. It might not be possible for many sisters to physically tie a knot on their brothers’ wrist but the expression of love and care has always found ways to trump adverse circumstances. Even during normal circumstances every year, many siblings exchange their rakhis and gifts via different means. With technology becoming an inseparable part of our lives, one can easily send across gifts, rakhis, hand-written letters and what not to express their love and care. Sending gifts laced with deep-felt messages and quotes in your own handwriting along with some secrets of yesteryears could make the day.

For tech-savvy and smartphone users, it would be a great opportunity to share messages and express love for brothers and sisters on tech platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Following are some of the heartfelt Happy Raksha Bandhan quotes and messages siblings can exchange on this occasion.

Let us take a dip in our collective memory, remember and cherish the good times we spent and hope to spend many more together. Happy Raksha Bandhan

May you have peace, mirth and above all good health all your life! Happy Rakhi

Distance between us may get further but it will only strengthen our eternal bond of love.

Life might throw challenges but you will always find me by your side. With love

Nobody knows you better than me, nobody will ever know me better than you. But with all imperfections and faults, I thank God for having given me a sibling like you.

Life might be unpredictable, friends and colleagues might part ways, but the love between a brother and sister will always shine like sun rays.

Despite ceaseless arguments and innumerable fights, may our bond of love take newer flights. Happy Raksha Bandhan!