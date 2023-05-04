scorecardresearch
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in India: A look at his lifestyle, education, and net worth

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the 37th Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Bilawal Bhutto? Know everything about him

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Foreign Minister is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa. As per PTI, there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between S Jaishankar and Bilawal Bhutto. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s life

Born on September 21, 1988, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the 37th Minister of Foreign Affairs. He became the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party in 2007, following the assasination of his mother.

For the unversed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former president and Prime Minister of Pakistan is hus maternal grandfather. His paternal grandfather, Hakim Ali Zardari, was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s education

The politicoan studied at Karachi Grammar School and Islamabad’s Froebel’s International School. In 1999, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went into exile to Dubai along with his mother. In Dubai, he went to the Rashid School For Boys. Later, he applied to Oxford University and in 2012, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s net worth

The ECP, in 2019, had revealed that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the wealthiest among all the politicians. As per reports, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari now has a net worth of $5 million.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 16:30 IST

