One size fits all: A big misconception

By Sandesh Ambhore

Imagine you step into a gargantuan shopping mall looking forward to an effervescent shopping spree and your eyes fall onto a perfect blue skater dress that is luckily on sale. You absolutely cannot believe the likeliness of the situation until you jog to the trial room to take a gazillion mirror selfies to realize the size does not fit you and it only comes in one size. You are completely disheartened and unhappy with how your body is but hold on. But wait, why is clothing size related to our feelings to our bodies? What is going on here? Earlier fashion was all about one size fits all. It was implied that, regardless of your body type, you must squeeze into uncomfortable clothing in order to make a fashion statement. Today fashion has become more about finding your ideal fit and taking solace in your individual sense of style. You do not have to go absolutely out of your way to fit into an outfit; rather you can create an outfit that fits you perfectly.

A garment bought off the rack is unlikely to fit any person perfectly because no two people are built the same. As a result, it either goes to waste or stays in your closet. The greatest thing you can do is to acquire clothing that is custom-sized to fit your figure. In addition to bringing about the satisfaction of wearing clothing that perfectly fits you, this will also help in reducing clothing waste.

Comfort Is the New Fashion



The days of blindly following a craze at the expense of one’s own comfort are long gone. Now, people prioritize their comfort and seek fashion out of it. You no longer need to fit into the idea of a perfect outfit because you can create your own perfect outfit that fits you appropriately. You need to find out what suits your body type the best and then experiment with it so as to come up with something new and creative. Because nothing compares to the satisfaction of donning a well-fitting garment. It improves your aesthetic and gives you self-confidence in the way you look.

Especially during the times of pandemic, ‘home fashion’ became a thing that gave people the freedom to create fashion out of their own set of comfortable clothing. This also gave rise to fusion fashion, leading to the creation of numerous original clothing fusions. Today, you may quickly put together a fusion costume with your existing garments, negating the need for separate outfits for various occasions. And let’s agree that we actually feel ourselves the most in to be wrapped up in comfortable lounge clothes and it is completely okay. If you refer to your sweatpants as “joggers,” you can even wear them to a bar.

Find Your Perfect Size

There is no such thing as one size fits all because everybody has a different body type and shape. Bodies are meant to be unique and varied. Clothes are like your second skin, so it is crucial to make sure that you are comfortable in your own skin. If you end up purchasing an outfit that does not match your body type, it will either be thrown in the trash or never be worn again.

The journey to find your perfect size is not that tough. The best course of action is to choose custom sizing or have your clothing fitted to your specific body measurements in order to find your optimal size. You will therefore receive your perfectly fitting clothing in exchange.

One Size Fits None

The idea of one size fitting all dominated traditional fashion. However, new-age fashion completely refutes this notion and idealizes various clothes for various body types. You may build an outfit that properly suits you rather than having to make an extreme effort to fit into one. Clothes were made to fit the contours of individual bodies, not the other way around – exactly how it should be.

The days of mindlessly adhering to a fad at the cost of one’s own comfort are also pretty much gone. People today place a high value on comfort and seek out fashion as a result. The problem with the current system is that standard sizes are not personally or individually beneficial. They are not invented to serve individuals a perfectly fitting garment, but rather to benefit mass production and simpler solutions. This is too often forgotten by young women when feeling down about themselves for not fitting a certain size.. Here the ideal course of action to avoid this circumstance would be to use custom size and have your clothing made just for your physique. Because nothing beats the joy of wearing a piece of attire that fits perfectly. Your aesthetic is boosted as a consequence, and you feel better about your appearance.



(The author is CEO and Founding Director, Styleyn. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)