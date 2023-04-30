scorecardresearch
Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, the face behind Havells and the fourth richest woman in India; Know about her $3.9 billion net worth, family & more

Vinod Rai Gupta is the fourth richest lady in India

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Vinod Rai Gupta? Know everything about her

Vinod Rai Gupta is the fourth richest woman in India, as per Forbes. In 1958, Qimat Rai Gupta, her late husband created Havells India. Anil Rai Gupta, the current CEO of Havells India started it as a trading company for electrical products.

He went to St. Xavier’s School in Delhi. He did his graduation in economics from Sriram College of Commerce and pursued MBA from Wake Forest University in the US.

About Havells India

For the unversed, Havells India manufactures fans, air conditioners, freezers, and washing machines. With 14 plants, Havells also produces electrical and lighting fixtures.

Vinod Rai Gupta’s net worth

She has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion, according to Forbes. 

Others on the list

Saroj Rani Gupta is the third woman on the list. As per Forbes, she is a self-made billionaire. In 1986, her late husband SK Gupta co-founded APL Apollo Tubes. She has a net worth of $1.2 billion. former chairman of the Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in India with a net worth of $17 billion. She is then followed by Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

First published on: 30-04-2023 at 16:09 IST

