Meet Rafique Malik, the man behind footwear brands like Mochi, Metro: Know about his journey, net worth & more

Rafique Malik is the chairman of Metro Brands. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 23,000 crore. Metro Brands is known for its brands such as Mochi, Walkway, Metro Shoes, Da Vinchi, and, FitFlop.

Rafique Malik’s career

In 1955, Metro was started as a single shoe store in Mumbai by Rafique Malik’s father Malik Tejani. Currently, Rafique Malik’s daughter Farah Malik Bhanji is running the company as managing director. With her leadership, the firm has 720 stores across 160 cities in India. For the unversed, the late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family has a minority stake in Metro Brands.

Metro Brands sold a 15 per cent stake to Jhunjhunwala in 2007. He listed his company in December 2021 when it launched its Rs 1,367 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Rafique Malik’s family

He is married to Aziza Malik. They have five daughters. Faraj Malik Bhanji is their second daughter.

Rafique Malik’s net worth

According to Forbes, Rafique Malik has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion.