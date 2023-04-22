The IPL has the caliber to make someone an instant hit, be it performances like Rinku Singh’s on the field, or sometimes, some unique spectators from the stands who catch the attention of the camerapersons.

In one such incident earlier this month, the IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings caused a stir on the internet. Well, if you think we’re talking about an on-field incident, no, we’ll rather focus on something off it.

The cameras kept focusing on a woman who appeared irritated by the attention. She turned out to be none other than Kavya Maran, the owner of SunRisers Hyderabad. In this article, we will explore Kavya Maran’s life, education, net worth, background and more.

Kavya Maran: Background

Kavya Maran, the CEO and owner of SRH, made her first appearance during the IPL auctions earlier this year. She comes from a prominent family, being the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, a billionaire media mogul who is also the Chairman and founder of the Sun Group.

Kalanithi Maran co-owns SRH with Kavya Maran, who was appointed CEO of the franchise in 2018. She is also active in the Sun TV network, participating in its business operations.

Kavya Maran: Education

Her educational background includes a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai, as well as an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.

Kavya Maran: Family

Coming from a family of influential and powerful individuals, Kavya’s roots are deeply embedded in a rich heritage. Her mother, Kavery Maran, serves as the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted and is one of India’s highest-paid businesswomen.

Moreover, her family comprises several other prominent politicians. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is affiliated with the DMK Party, while her father is the grand-nephew of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Muthuvel Karunanidhi and son of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran

Kavya Maran: Net Worth

Kavya’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 409 crore, as reported by Jan Bharat Times. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of Rs 19,000 crore.