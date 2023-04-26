Meet Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani who’s spearheading the growth of Reliance Jio: Know about his education, net worth, and more

Akash Ambani is a dynamic business leader who is making his mark in the Indian corporate world. As the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, Akash has inherited a legacy of excellence and is living up to it in every way possible.

His contributions to the growth and success of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, and other companies in the group are a testament to his leadership skills and strategic vision. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Akash Ambani’s education, business journey, position, net worth and more.

Akash Ambani: Education

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Later, he got a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University in Rhode Island, USA.

Akash Ambani: Marriage

In March 2019, Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta. The wedding was a grand affair and was attended by several high-profile individuals from India and abroad.

Akash Ambani: Current position

In terms of his professional career, Akash Ambani is associated with Reliance Industries Limited, the flagship company of his father’s business empire.

In June last year, Akash Ambani assumed the role of chairman at Reliance Jio. Prior to his current position, he held the position of non-executive director at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

He has also held various positions in other companies within the Reliance group, including Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.



Under Akash’s leadership, Jio Platforms has become one of the leading digital service providers in India, with offerings such as high-speed internet, voice calling, and content streaming. The company has also expanded into e-commerce and has acquired several startups in this space.

Akash Ambani: Net Worth

As per StarSunFolded, Akash Ambani’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in India and the world.