  • MORE MARKET STATS

Looking for life partners on matrimonial sites: 5 mistakes to avoid

Here are a few mistakes one must avoid while creating a matrimonial profile.

Written by guest
Salman Sarwer, CEO & Co-Founder at Corporate Marriage Bureau

By Salman Sarwer

Matrimonial sites have replaced the old age matchmaking methods and still have more and more people joining every day. It is far easier to create a profile and approach people that matches yours than clinging to old cumbersome ways. Since the profile will be the primary window to introduce oneself to a prospective partner, it is essential to create a well-disposed profile. Here are a few mistakes one must avoid while creating a matrimonial profile.

Boastfulness: One of the key points to keep in mind while creating a profile is to come across as humble. Many people who attempt to appear qualified and desirable end up making rather boastful statements. This can turn away people from approaching them as they might find you intimidating or narcissistic. Use simple adjectives to describe yourself and avoid appearing as perfect.

Ostentatious Pictures: Pictures have a heavy impact on first impressions. Most profiles are handled by parents or siblings use clear pictures without filters. Avoid bold or flamboyant images as they may make one look insincere and pompous.

Concealing Basic Info: Mentioning basic information makes one look authentic. Hidden basic information about oneself gives the profile an obscure look. People may refrain from approaching such a profile as it does not appear genuine.

Impractical Expectations: Certain expectations are preferred in a partner but, one must understand that no one is perfect. Stating unrealistic expectations in partner preference is offputting for most people. Have practical expectations and be straightforward use simple language to describe expectations.

Tedious Descriptions: Going into lengthy sentences and using fancy words to describe might only bore the reader and have the opposite effect of what one is trying to achieve. Describe yourself in a short paragraph using easily comprehensive language.

In short, create a simple profile and come across as easygoing and approachable. Hope these tips help your matrimonial endeavors and help you find your most suitable spouse.

(The author is CEO & Co-Founder at Corporate Marriage Bureau. Views expressed are personal and not necessarily those of FinancialExpress.com.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.