Kerala elephant death sparks grief! Union Minister Prakash Javadekar assures strict action to nab culprits

Kerala elephant death has shocked the nation into grief. The heartwrenching image of pregnant elephant dying while remaining standing in the river has shocked the conscience of all Indians from all spheres of life. As per the latest reports, there have been two elephants deaths in the state. The death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has shocked the nation’s conscience. This was soon followed by reports of another jumbo having died in a similar way in Kollam district a month ago, PTI news agency had reported on Wedesday. Following this, Indians spanning all spheres of life including celebrities and Bollywood actors took to social media and came forward to strongly condemn this act of cruelty to elephants. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar has said that the Centre has taken the incident that happened in Mallapuram very seriously. He took to his Twitter timeline to express the government’s willingness to investigate this matter properly.

Kerala elephant death: What really happened?

The death of a pregnant elephant after consuming food stuffed with crackers has created quite a coherent voice against the atrocities on animals. People across different social media channels have expressed their disbelief, anger, and grief on the death of the elephant in Kerala’s Mallapuram district. Widespread condemnation and online outrage against the incident has also made the central government to take cognisance of the atrocity in Kerala.

Bollywood and TV celebrities have also shared their grief on their social media accounts to show solidarity against the barbarism that was handed out to the pregnant elephant. Celebrities flooded their Twitter, Instagram accounts to express their anger on the lack of humanity being shown by us against the helpless animals. They have expressed disbelief in the incident and have also condemned the heartless nature of the crime. Aayushmann Khurana who is quite popular among Millenials for raising social causes has asked for stricter laws against atrocities like these while Shradha Kapoor has asked for strictest punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Actor Anushka Sharma who once was the brand ambassador of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has slammed the incident and has requested the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan to find the people behind the heinous crime and to bring them to justice. Actors such as Abhay Deo, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff have also raised voices against the treatment that were handed out to the elephant and have asked for stricter punishments. Actress Bhagyashree of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ fame demanded ‘justice for voiceless friends’ and asked people to come forward and sign a petition, the link was shared on her handle.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sOmUsL3Ayc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2020

Ministry of Law and Justice, : Justice for our Voiceless friends – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/BRfMFQsDMR via @ChangeOrg_India — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, If the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala created widespread agony across the country was not enough, one more elephant is believed to have died in a similar way back in April earlier this year. As per news agency PTI, the young female elephant had died in the forest of the Kollam district.