In Videos & Images | A look inside Rakul Preet Singh’s multi-crore house, net worth, and other expensive things

Rakul Preet Singh, who made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada movie Gilli, has managed to come a long way in her career. She has done some remarkable work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. After working with actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Karthi, and others, Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Hindi films with Yaariyan in 2014.

Recently, the actor was seen in Tejas Deoskar’s slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali.

Rakul Preet Singh bought a luxurious apartment in Bandra, one of Mumbai’s poshest neighbourhoods. In an interview with The Times of India, Singh said, “When I moved back to this city during the shoot of De De Pyaar De (2019), I wasn’t sure how much time I would be spending here. But, soon, I realized that I would be staying here for long, and wanted a place that I could call home..”

Scroll down to take a tour of her house in Mumbai.

This is not her only house, she owns a stunning house worth Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad, according to Square Yards.

With a net worth of Rs 36 crore, Rakul Preet Singh’s plush apartment in Mumbai has been beautifully designed with dark wooden furniture, accented pieces, pastel walls, and a large tan sofa.

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh charges Rs 2 crore for her films and earns approximately Rs 50 lakh monthly from brand promotions, endorsements, and social media.

Rakul Preet is also the owner of franchise of 3 gyms- two in Hyderabad and one in Vishakhapatnam. The actress is also fond of luxury cars and boasts a collection of vehicles which includes a Mercedes Benz GLE. This fancy vehicle is valued Rs 1 crore. Her second vehicle is a Range Rover Sports, and her third is a BMW5 20D. Both vehicles are priced between Rs. 70-75 lakh.

Rakul Preet Singh will also appear in two Tamil movies – Ayalaan and the Kamal Haasan – starrer Indian 2.