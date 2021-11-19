In person trade expos make triumphant return with the Media and LED Expo, at India Mart Ltd

The largest event organizer of trade fairs in the world, Messe Frankfurt India has returned to work with after a year of hiatus owing to the Corona Virus Pandemic, organizing the 47th edition of the Media Expo, New Delhi, and the new hybrid version of LED Expo.

Messe Frankfurt is currently kicking off a huge trade expo set at India Exposition Mart Ltd in Greater Noida, to be held from 18th to 20th November 2021.

Commenting on the restarting of in person exhibitions, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd stated, ‘Extremely delighted to be a part of a physical exhibition after such a long time. The return of face-to-face exhibitions is quite a major event as it not only signifies the revival of the exhibition industry, but also plays a huge role in supply chain development of local businesses and contributes to the overall economic growth of India. Through Media Expo New Delhi 2021, Messe Frankfurt aims to deliver strong value to advertising segment by providing a perfect avenue for product sourcing, networking and knowledge sharing.’

In the current climate of digital marketing, the Media Expo is providing an alternate vision of advertising world with an innovative focus of out of home advertising, as representatives from Print Associations across India gather on the show floor to share and develop ideas.

Leading Manufacturers of OOH media are to show off their innovations in printing technologies, with a focus on consolidating the power and speed of digital aids and the visibility and majesty of outdoor advertising. Among the main exhibitors are Colorjet, showcasing Vulcan Prime, providing ultra-high quality printing upto 2400 DPI and its UV curing technology, that ensures immediate drying, saving 90% of production time; Duracoat, showcasing Durawall, a digitally printable wall media that serves as a water activated alternative to hand painted bills on masonry walls, made from locally available raw materials; True Colors Solutions & Technologies india Pvt Ltd, showcasing i-Jet, an advanced solvent printer with Japanese technology and intelligent print head control system.

Elaborating on their upcoming plan tofacilitate lighting in rural areas and the importance of LED Expo to the lighting industry, Mr Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), shared: “For our Street Lighting National Programme, we intend to bring investment to the tune of INR 8,000 crores by 2024 by covering entire rural India, with more than 30 million LED streetlights to be retrofitted/installed by EESL. I firmly believe that events such as the LED Expo will play a pivotal role in building an awareness around the considerable utility of LEDs in helping India achieve its sustainability goals.”

The above mentioned institutes would be joined by other manufacturers like Arrow Digital, HP India etc, who will contribute to the pomp and show of the buzzing show floor.

But of course, Media Expo is not the only one happening at the venue, as it will be joined by the first ever hybrid LED Expo, where a virtual exhibition is set to take place alongside the physical one. More than a hundred exhibitors are participating in this multi modal expo, which was inaugurated alongside an exclusive report on ‘India Lighting Control System Market (2021-2027)’ by 6Wresearch. Mr Rajat Kharbanda, Research Director of the organization stated, ‘The LED lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during 2021-27 F. The revenues of India LED Lighting are estimated to reach around USD 8.2 billion by end of 2027. Further, LED lighting has vast potential in India owing to power shortages an high electricity cost.’

The focus of this expo, as highlighted by the above statement, is primarily on energy saving technologies, and cost effective lighting fixtures, with an integration of centralized digital control through wifi facilities. As the world shifts progressively more online, our tangible world becomes dependent on its facilities.

Major LED manufacturing brands are flocking to the show floor to showcase their latest innovations in lighting technology. Among the main exhibitors are, Tata Communications, showcasing Made in India Smart Street Lights Controllers, that enable City or Campus Authorities to centrally manage and monitor street lights and achieve better energy and operational efficiency; Lightberry showcasing Smart wifi light solutions to convert any light of choice into a smart light, and allowing remote control via cell phones or voice comands; Everfine showcasing EMS-61000-5A SURGE GENERATOR, designed to simulate lightning strike and produce high voltage energy integrated with alarm and fault notifications; Sri JSB lighting company, showcasing Decorex’s high-end, environment friendly architectural indoor-outdoor lighting. as well as Kundan switch gears innovating made in India flood light series.

These are only a few of the products being demonstrated at the expo which will also have a live knowledge session about the hazard of blue lights, that will be covered in the virtual exhibition.

As espoused by the organizer of the event, the return of physical expos after the lull of the COVID year bodes well for the Indian economy. The world is slowly recovering from the shock of a pandemic, and the new decade is beginning to come into its own as the next generation of technological innovations in marketing and lighting illuminate a new horizon of existence.

Keeping in mind Messe Frankfurt’s impeccable track record of organizing events across the world, India Expo Mart, Greater Noida will be the place to be at for the next few days.