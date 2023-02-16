In Images | Inside Elon Musk’s luxurious private jet that has 5 living areas and cost him Rs 640 Crore

Billionaire Elon Musk is often in the news for buying some of the world’s most expensive things and companies. Recently, he acquired Twitter, Inc. for $44 billion (Rs 3,61,801 crore approximately) and also bought an uber-luxurious private jet worth hundreds of crores.

As per Bloomberg, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the largest leveraged buyout of a technology company in history, has led to a $9 billion (Rs 7,36,73 crore approximately) fall in his net worth.

At present, he has a net worth of $190 Billion (Rs 1,56,02,93 crore approx). Elon Musk’s private jet ‘Gulfstream G700’ is one of the flagship planes of the company.

This will not be his first private jet, the new Twitter CEO owns four private Gulfstream jets, Zee News reported. As per the report, all the private planes are registered to Falcon Landing, an LLC connected to SpaceX and Tesla.

About G700

With luxurious interiors, G700 has five living areas, two restrooms, and 20 oval windows. You read that right!

G700 is equipped with two Rolls-Royce engines and has a range of up to 7,500 nautical miles. It has dual head-up displays for safe landings and a Wi-Fi system.

With accommodation for up to 19 people, the private jet can fly at a height of 51,000 feet. According to Mint, the Gulfstream G700 is worth a whopping $78 million (Rs 640 crore approximately).

2018, Elon Musk flew more than 150,000 miles on his G650ER, Washington Post reported. The billionaire flew 8,304 miles by the G650ER in his first week as the owner of Twitter. As per TOI, the Gulfstream G650ER costs approximately $66.5 million (Rs 509 crore).

For the unversed, Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, and CEO of Tesla. He also owns Twitter and is the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and Zip2. At present SpaceX is valued at $74 billion (Rs 60,72,58 crore approx), TOI quoted. The Boring Company is valued at $5.7 billion (Rs 4,67,83 crore approx) and Tesla’s market cap currently is $670 billion (Rs 5,48,66,09 crore approx), per Yahoo.