BREAKING: India under complete lockdown for next 21 days, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi addresses to nation over coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced complete lockdown in India for 21 days (three weeks). He said that the only way this country can fight coronavirus is social distancing. He urged people to stay indoors.

This is the second time prime minister Modi addressed the nation in a week amid concerns over the virus outbreak. Last week, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the nation and urged the people to practice social distancing to stop the spread of highly contagious coronavirus in India. He had also urged the people to observe a day-long ‘janata curfew’ on March 22. PM Modi’s appeal received a great response from people as they observed a self-imposed curfew.

During his last week’s speech, the Prime Minister had said that the world had seen various crisis and challenges but the situation arising due to coronavirus was unprecedented. He further said that India was leaving no stone un-turned to overcome this menace but ‘need of the hour is to be alert and vigilant’. “Stay at home and do not step out until it is absolutely essential. I specially urge the elderly to not venture out of their homes,” the prime minister had said.

As of today, India has reported over 490 cases and nine deaths due to coronavirus.