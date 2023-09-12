Not getting enough sleep? You may get diabetes, heart disease and other chronic disorders

People who go to bed late, often wake up with a headache groggy-feeling. However, the impact of poor sleep isn’t just limited to fatigue and tiredness. A new study has revealed that being a “night owl” may put you at a greater risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

According to the study, people who go to bed late are 54 percent more likely to develop unhealthy lifestyle habits. Additionally, people who go to bed late and get up late are 19 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than early birds.

The findings of the study were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

During the study, the scientists focused on the chronotypes of the participants which is basically the time of day they are more inclined to–‘morning people’ have morning chronotype and ‘evening people’ have the evening chronotype.

The study involved 63,676 nurses from the ages of 45 to 62. Each participant filled out a questionnaire every two years from 2009 until 2017. None had a history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes at the study’s outset.

The scientists found that evening people are more likely to have unhealthy lifestyle habits, including smoking, inadequate sleep duration, higher weight and BMI, lack of physical activity, and poorer-quality diet.

Several other studies have revealed that poor sleep increases the risk of obesity, cardiovascular problems, and infections. A recent study published by Penn State, when your sleep is restricted by 5 hours per every day during the week, it can lead to a decline in cardiovascular health. According to the American Heart Association, it highlights the unhealthy sleep pattern which is daytime sleepiness. Meanwhile, excessive sleepiness is a symptom of many sleep disorders, including hypersomnia, which can lead to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease.

A 2022 study determined night owls were more sedentary, had lower aerobic fitness levels and burned less fat at rest and while active than early birds.

Is your sleep cycle healthy?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Adults aged 18–60 years should aim for at least 7 hours of sleep per night. Sleep is an important body process that allows your body and brain to rest.

Although it looks simple, sleep is one of the most complex and mysterious body processes known to science. Without enough quality sleep, your body and brain can’t process as they should.

Although it is recommended to get at least 7 hours of sleep, some people need more sleep, and others need less.

What are the stages of sleep?

As you sleep, your brain cycles through four stages of sleep. According to experts, the first three are considered non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, also known as quiet sleep. The fourth is rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, also known as active sleep.

According to Cleveland Clinic, when you fall asleep, you typically enter NREM stage 1 and then cycle between NREM stages 2 and 3. When you enter the REM stage, you start dreaming.

After the first REM cycle, you start a new sleep cycle and go back into stage 1 or 2, and the cycle starts over. Studies suggest that one cycle normally takes about 90 to 120 minutes before another begins. During a full eight hours of sleep, most people go through four or five cycles per night.

In healthy adults, about 70% of sleep is deep sleep and around 25% of your sleeping time is your deepest sleep.

If you’re having trouble with sleep, consult with a doctor, as good quality sleep is extremely important for wellbeing.

How to improve your sleep quality?