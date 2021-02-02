No blood bank in 63 districts of India: Govt data

India at present has 3321 licensed blood banks that collected 1.27 crore blood units in 2019-20.

The Union government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 63 districts in India did not have a blood bank as per reports received till September 2020. States whose districts faced the blood bank crisis are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Bihar, Meghalaya and Nagaland, reported PTI.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said public health informed the same while responding to questions on whether the government has taken adequate measures to equip each district with at least one blood bank. He further said that since health is a state subject, the onus lies on the state government to ensure the establishment of blood bank in the state and its districts according to demand for blood at healthcare facilities.

Choubey also said the government has provided states and Union Territories support to strengthen their healthcare system including blood banks, building new blood banks based on the proposals every state submitted through the National Health Mission.

National Blood Transfusion Council, MOHFW has mandated that there should be at least one blood bank in each district. The Drug and Cosmetics Act. 1940 has all the guidelines for setting up a blood bank and obtaining a license.

India at present has 3321 licensed blood banks that collected 1.27 crore blood units in 2019-20. Covid-19, and its social distancing norms, restrictions on arranging any kind of blood event like blood donation camps resulted in drying up pf the blood banks in several districts.

Choubey further said that no case of shortage of blood supply was reported in the existing banks. The blood banks upgrade the stock of blood units according to its group in eRaktkosh portal. Blood Transfusion Council, Indian Red Cross, rotary Lions club and other Civil Society Organizations arrange for voluntary blood donation in states and UTs.

Dedicated human resource for blood collection and transportation vans has been provided to states for equitable availability and distribution of blood units in the country, Choubey further informed.