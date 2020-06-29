MinionLabs UV Saaph: Say goodbye to disease-causing germs

Designed in the shape of a microwave, MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard has a disinfection chamber with a total capacity of 28 litres.

Do you know that the everyday electronic items that we carry around, such as mobile phones, headphones, laptops, car keys, etc, also attract a lot of disease-causing germs? Thanks to a disinfectant machine called MinionLabs UV Saaph, we can keep the harmful pathogens at bay. A creation of Bengaluru-based energy analytics startup, MinionLabs, the product is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes with 28 litres capacity and sanitises objects in less than 10 minutes.

Gokul Shrinivas, CEO and founder of Minion Labs, says, “We started working on this product as soon as the pandemic reached the Indian shores. Our product is dedicated to the spirit of keeping life normal and moving, without allowing pathogens to take over prosperity and growth.”

Basically, there are two models available – MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard and MinionLabs UV Saaph Mobile. The product can serve the large B2C and B2B markets and can be used to disinfect grocery items, food items, supermarket deliveries, water bottles takeaways, utensils or packages.

Designed in the shape of a microwave, MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard has a disinfection chamber with a total capacity of 28 litres. It provides 360 degree exposure of ultraviolet-C (UVC) to the objects placed inside the cabinet to sanitise them. The UVC light technology is said to kill 99.99% of Sars-Cov-2, and other pathogens like germs, bacteria and fungicides.

MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard comes with safety sensors that turn off the discharge of UVC light within millisecond of the opening of the machine. The product comes with a single button with multiple features like Start/ Load/ Resume/ Pause/ Reset, making it consumer friendly.

The MinionLabs UV Saaph Mobile is the portable version of MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard, and can be retrofitted anywhere. It has an inbuilt rechargeable battery pack that can provide a power back up of twelve hours on standby mode. An IoT device, the MinionLabs UV Saaph Mobile can contribute to real-time information on the ambient temperature and humidity of the place along with data on the number of times sanitisation is made per day.

The MinionLab products can be purchased on MinionLab website and will soon be available on Amazon.in.

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999