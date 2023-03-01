Love instant ramen? Watch out as it may lead to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke

With the rise in popularity of K-Dramas and Korean culture, instant ramen has become a hot trend, especially among youngsters. Additionally, most people prefer instant noodles as it is quick and easy to make.

According to research by Baylor Scott & White Health, significant consumption of the convenient food product — ramen included — may increase a person’s risk for the cardiometabolic syndrome, especially in women. The findings of the study was published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2014.

As a part of this study, the scientists focused primarily on South Korea which has the highest per-capita number of instant noodle consumers in the world. The study pointed out that South Koreans have experienced rapid increase in health problems, specifically heart disease, and a growing number of overweight adults.

According to the researchers, such changes could lead to increased mortality due to cardiovascular disease, as well as increased health care costs.

“While instant noodle intake is greater in Asian communities, the association between instant noodle consumption and metabolic syndrome has not been widely studied. I decided to investigate in order to uncover more distinct connections,” primary investigator on the study, Hyun Joon Shin, MD, said in a statement.

According to reports, Dr. Shin found that eating instant noodles two or more times a week was associated with cardiometabolic syndrome, which raises a person’s likelihood of developing heart disease and other conditions, such as diabetes and stroke. The researcher also found that those results were more prevalent in women.

Dr. Shin added that the study’s health implications could be substantial if it leads to people choosing healthier foods.