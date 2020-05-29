Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines and rules state-wise: What may change if govt okays Lockdown Extension 5.0?

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines in india: Govt is expected to extend lockdown.

Lockdown 5.0 News, Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines in India News Updates: Wondering what will change if the Narendra Modi government goes for Lockdown Extension 5.0 amid the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in India. In the last 24 hours itself, India has witnessed highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases, with 7,466 new COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 1,65,799 including 89,987 active cases, 71,105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths. Speculations are hence rife over lockdown extension, especially after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met PM Modi to inform him about views of all chief ministers on lockdown extension.

The current lockdown will end on May 31. Shah had telephonic conversations with all CMs before the end of Lockdown 4.0. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI that lockdown must be extended for 15 more days. He said it lockdown extension was needed, as the graph of COVID-19 cases was rising. Sawant said he spoke to Shah on phone and he felt that the lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. “However, we demand that there should be some relaxations – restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume,” Sawant was quoted as saying. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said Delhi govt believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain closed.

New Lockdown guidelines: What if Lockdown is extended?

The Central government has been relaxing rules in all subsequent lockdowns since the first announced in March this year. It is expected that more relaxations will be allowed in Lockdown 5.0 guidelines.

Sawant’s statement today was the first indication that the lockdown may further be extended further. However, guidelines may further be relaxed. In case the lokdown is extended, following relaxations may be allowed:

Air travel: More flight routes may be opened in Lockdown 5.0. Currently, flights are allowed to carry passengers up to one-third of capacity. new guidelines may take a re-look on this. On the issue of international flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had last week indicated that some flights may begin before August.

Train services: Railways is going to run 100 pairs of mail.express trains from June 1. The next set of trains may have AC class services.

Bus and metro: Relaxations in running intra-state buses may in seen in more states. Metro services may also be opened up in a limited capacity.

Shops, malls, markets: Fourth phase of lockdown allowed sale of non-essential items. The fifth phase may have more relaxed measures for markets, shopping complexes and malls.

Gyms, movie theatres, religious places, salons: Considering the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, restrictions on these may likely remain.

Schools: The HRD ministry working on guidelines to re-open schools.