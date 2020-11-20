  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kejriwal’s big statement on Delhi lockdown; Check what Delhi CM said

November 20, 2020 4:02 PM

This is third such instance where the Delhi government has reached out to the trading community over lockdown rumours.

Delhi, Delhi coronavirus, coronavirus in delhi, delhi corona updates, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi markets, Delhi shutdown, Delhi shutdown news, coronavirus, covid 19, corona news, covid updatesKejriwal once again said that he didn’t ‘wish to shut’ any market in the National Capital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi? In yet another appeal to the traders in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government is not planning on another corona lockdown. After meeting the representatives of the market associations, Kejriwal said that no shopkeeper in Delhi should be afraid of any new rule or rumours about lockdown. In a bid to allay the fear over the new regulation regarding the mask fine, Kejriwal said that shopkeepers should keep spare face covers to avoid the Rs 2,000 penalty. This is third such instance where the Delhi government has reached out to the community over lockdown rumours.

The market associations have assured the Delhi government that free masks will be provided to the traders. Shopkeepers are being encouraged to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers at their stores. Kejriwal once again said that he didn’t ‘wish to shut’ any market in the national capital. Since Diwali, there have been several reports that suggested that the Delhi government was planning to shut down markets due to sharp rise in the coronavirus cases. Several markets have been designated as new corona hotspots.

The traders say that they have already faced a harrowing time due to the pandemic. In such a situation, the festive season has helped in reviving the demand and putting the business on track. If the government shuts down markets, it will completely destroy any hope of reviving the economic activities.

In a related development, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that the government will conduct fresh survey in the containment zones to understand the trajectory of fresh spike. He also sounded hopeful regarding fight against the pandemic. He said that since the positivity rate has come down, it would lead to lesser number of Covid-19 infections in near future.

