Karnataka, Bengaluru Coronavirus lockdown latest news: Karnataka records highest daily increase in cases; Sunday lockdown from July 5

Karnataka, Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown quarantine rules news latest updates: Already a few clusters in Bengaluru have been sealed following the surge in Coronavirus cases. (Reuters image)

Karnataka, Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown quarantine rules news latest updates: Karnataka’s coronavirus tally has surpassed 16,500-mark and Bengaluru’s COVID-19 cases have crossed 5,200-mark. Karnataka has recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. With 1,272 coronavirus cases and six COVID-19 deaths, total tally reached 16,514 and death toll at 253. Among the total number of coronavirus cases, 8,194 are active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Karnataka capital Bengaluru has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases as the city recorded 735 cases in the last 24 hours. This has taken the Bengaluru’s coronavirus tally to 5,290.

With coronavirus cases rising in Karnataka and particularly in Bengaluru, the state government has increased the Intensive Care Units in designated hospitals to 171. Meanwhile, the opposition political leaders in the state have asked the state government headed by Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa to enforce a complete lockdown in Bengaluru. Already a few clusters in Bengaluru have been sealed following the surge in Coronavirus cases. Karnataka government has decided to continue with its “Sunday lockdown” across the state “until further others” from July 5. The state government has stated that no activity other than essential services and supplies will be allowed during the Sunday lockdown in the state.

Meanwhile, a centralized system of bed allocations has created chaos in Bengaluru. The system involves Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike which informs patients and identifies the seriousness of the condition and also ensures their transfer to hospitals or care centers through ambulances. However, ambulances are often transporting multiple patients and were made to wait outside hospitals. Hospital authorities often seek COVID-19 test paperwork which patients are not given, as per IE report.