Cherries are always on top. This small yet immensely powerful fruit is full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Interestingly, cherries are stone fruit as they have pits or seeds in the middle.

From cherry tart juice to dried cherry, cherries can be consumed in different ways. According to experts, is not good for skin, but it is also extremely beneficial during pregnancy.

Cherries are also a good source of fibre which helps in keeping your digestive system healthy. Cherries are also a good source of B vitamins, manganese, copper, magnesium, and vitamin K.

What are the benefits of cherry?

According to studies, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds in cherries can help in relieving exercise-induced muscle pain, damage, and inflammation.

Some evidence suggests that cherry products may enhance exercise performance.

Cherries help in maintaining a regular heartbeat and help in removing excess sodium from your body.

Cherries can also help in regulating your blood pressure.

The anti-inflammatory properties of cherries may benefit people with arthritis and gout.

Eating cherries can also improve your sleep quality as it is rich in melatonin.

What are the side-effects of cherries?

If you have a sensitive stomach, then excess consumption of cherries may lead to diarrhea, gas, or bloating. Moreover, eating too many cherries can also lead to allergic reactions. Experts also warn that people with diabetes should consume cherries cautiously.