India will soon have safe corona vaccine, start working on cold storage: PM Modi tells CMs at Covid meet

By: |
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 3:51 PM

PM Modi also underlined the fact that people shouldn’t think about the vaccine as a final solution against the Covid pandemic.

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi, coronavirus, corona updates, corona news, corona vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, Chief Ministers, Modi meeting, modi latestThe Prime Minister said that both safety and speed of the vaccines developed are being monitored. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a one-point strategy to the Chief Ministers – Get ready for the coronavirus vaccine rollout. In a key meeting held virtually with the Chief Ministers of states currently seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, PM Modi said that the Centre is keeping a track of all major developments in the world of research. The Prime Minister said that both safety and speed of the vaccines developed are being monitored. He also underlined the fact that people shouldn’t think about the vaccine as a final solution against the Covid pandemic. He said that people must be alert and should not let the guard down, which is commonly known as pandemic fatigue.

PM Modi said that each state must come up with point-wise action plan for the vaccination drive as it would help the Centre in reaching out the maximum numbers of citizens. The idea was that states should think for those who need the vaccine the most. The onus of setting up the cold storage facilities will be with the state governments, the Prime Minister said. On some important questions such as dosage required and the price of the vaccine, the PM, in a matter-of-fact tone said that the Centre is still looking for the answers.

But the PM added that the Government of India is talking to not only other nations but global watchdogs, big pharma companies also. On the updates from the field of vaccine research, the PM said that people should not think like now they can go easy on the Covid protocols. He added that the key to beat the virus is to scale down the positivity rate. He said that the authorities are working to have a below 5 % positivity rate across India.

