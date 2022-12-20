India on new Covid alert: Centre orders states to ramp up genome sequencing amid worrying surge in China, US

The Central government has asked the states to ramp up the genome sequencing of the Covid-positive samples amid the worrying surge in nations such as China, the US and Japan. Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the state governments on Tuesday to gear up the sequencing mechanism to track and isolate new variants in the country.

The new order by the Modi government comes as neighbouring China has been witnessing a dizzying spike in the fresh coronavirus cases. Latest reports say that Chinese capital Beijing has reported seven Covid-related deaths in the last 48 hours. This is the official data from China. However, unofficial figures say that over 100 people have died due to severe coronavirus-related illness in the Chinese capital alone. The new mandate means that samples of all positive cases detected across India must be sent to INSACOG.