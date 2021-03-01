  • MORE MARKET STATS

Humbled,’ tweets Bharat Biotech after PM Modi takes Covaxin dose at AIIMS

March 1, 2021 1:53 PM

PM Modi reached AIIMs early in the morning donning a red ‘gamcha’ where he was administered first Covaxin dose by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first Covaxin shot and lauded the Bharat Biotech’s researchers for quickly managing to bring the covid-19 vaccine to the market, the vaccine maker firm expressed their gratitude towards the PM.

“Inspired and humbled by PM’s remarkable commitment to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yes, we all shall fight Covid-19 together and emerge victorious” said a tweet by Bharat Biotech.

PM Modi reached AIIMs early in the morning donning a red ‘gamcha’ where he was administered first Covaxin dose by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry. He also urged his citizens to rake part in the voluntary mass inoculation drive. Pm Modi belongs to the Phase 2 vaccination criteria that will immunize the population above 60+ and those with co-morbidities.

 

