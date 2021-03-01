Humbled,’ tweets Bharat Biotech after PM Modi takes Covaxin dose at AIIMS

“Inspired and humbled by PM’s remarkable commitment to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yes, we all shall fight Covid-19 together and emerge victorious” said a tweet by Bharat Biotech.
PM Modi reached AIIMs early in the morning donning a red ‘gamcha’ where he was administered first Covaxin dose by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry. He also urged his citizens to rake part in the voluntary mass inoculation drive. Pm Modi belongs to the Phase 2 vaccination criteria that will immunize the population above 60+ and those with co-morbidities.
