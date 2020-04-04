How to make face mask with cloth at home to stop COVID-19 spread

The advisory has also made it clear that home-made masks are not suitable for use by healthcare workers

How to make face mask with cloth at home: With the mounting number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the need for a steady supply of face masks is being felt across the country. To cope with the increasing demand of face masks, the government has issued guidelines to use home-made masks and also shared guidelines on how to make home-made masks in households across the country.

The advisory asks people who are not suffering from any breathing disease and having no symptoms of Covid-19 to use home-made masks. However, the advisory has also made it clear that home-made masks are not suitable for use by healthcare workers or people who are taking care of people who have tested positive to Coronavirus. A manual which graphically represents various steps to be taken in the manufacturing of face-masks has also been released by the government.

How to use Home-made masks

Each family member in the household should at least possess two face masks so that one of the pair could be worn while washing the other. The used mask should be washed in hot water with soap in a routine manner.

No member in the family should exchange their mask with other family members. The advisory has also laid due emphasis on regularly washing hands with soap, especially before wearing the mask. The masks should also be kept safely at one determined place and not thrown around at different places in the home.

Steps to be taken to make masks at home

As far as the required material for home-made masks is concerned, the advisory says that any used cotton cloth regardless of its colour can be turned into face masks. Apart from the cloth, a sewing machine, four pieces of cloth strips and a basic scissor is all you need to manufacture home-made masks. Before stitching the cloth into face-masks, one should wash the fabric in boiled water.

Addition of a little salt in the water is also recommended while washing the fabric. The mask should be large enough to cover the mouth and nose completely. It should also be convenient to wear with full-length strips attached as the tails. A patch of cloth having approximately nine-inch length and a width of seven inch is to be taken for adults. For children the dimensions are to be reduced to seven inches of length and 4 inches of width. Four thin strips are also to be cut for tying the mask comfortably.