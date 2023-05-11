Here’s how you can shed those extra kilos during office hours

Losing weight and getting that ‘dream body’ is an uphill battle. This gets even more difficult when you have a desk job. This often makes people come up with tips and tricks that can go well with our lifestyle and initiate weight loss.

Since we can’t change our jobs, it is important for us to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to lose those extra kilos.

According to Dr. Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore, in the hustle and bustle of a modern workplace, it’s all too easy to neglect our physical and mental well-being.

Experts highlight some ways that will not only help you in losing weight but also help you to get on track of a healthy and active lifestyle.

‘Small changes into daily routines’

Dr. Chowti maintains that by introducing a few small yet powerful changes into our daily routines, we can take control of our health and pave the way for a brighter future.

“As a savvy office-goer, prioritizing your wellness is key. Consider bringing your own homemade lunch, staying hydrated with plenty of water, taking periodic breaks and stretching, choosing nutritious snacks, and opting for the stairs instead of the elevator to burn some extra calories. Also, planning your meals ahead of time, getting enough sleep each night, and limiting your intake of caffeine and sugar can also significantly impact your overall health,” he told Financial Express.com.

Remember, a healthy lifestyle starts with small steps, but they can lead to monumental progress over time, he added.

‘Mindful of what you’re eating’

According to Dr. Paparao Nadakuduru, Sr. Consultant Physician & HOD – Internal Medicine, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle for office-goers, can be challenging.

“Long periods of sitting, vending machines filled with unhealthy snacks, and a lack of time to prepare healthy meals can all make it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, with some simple changes, it’s possible to stay healthy while working in the office. One of the most important things is to be mindful of what you’re eating. It’s easy to grab a sugary snack or drink when you’re feeling hungry or stressed, but these foods can lead to weight gain and other health problems over time. Instead, bring healthy snacks from home such as fruits, nuts, or whole grain crackers, and avoid high-sugar beverages like soda and energy drinks,” Dr. Nadakuduru told Financial Express.com.

He also said that in addition to making healthier food choices, it’s important to stay active throughout the day. Taking short breaks to stretch, walk around the office or use a standing desk can help you stay active and avoid the negative health effects of prolonged sitting.

Also Read Woman gets pimple on her nose, turns out its skin cancer

Practicing stress management techniques such as deep breathing or meditation can also be helpful in maintaining overall health and well-being. Making mindful choices and taking simple steps can go a long way to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, he added.

Some important tips for office-goer for a healthy lifestyle

According to Himanshu Sachdeva,Fitness and Nutrition coach at Fittr, there is a lot of health and fitness advice available on the internet about work-life management and how to lead a healthy lifestyle and maintain the body in an optimal way. But for office goers, as they are always lask of #MeTime, taking care of these basic aspects apart from diet and exercise can help them achieve better health and well-being.

Optimizing Sleep and Sleep timings: Appetite, memory, mood, and many other variables. It’s a big risk factor for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. There are a few variables to consider, such as sleep length, deep sleep, continuous vs. fragmented sleeping intervals, and so on, but sleep duration appears to be the most important of all. Getting the required amount of sleep can be difficult for many with all of the commitments and responsibilities but try to sleep at the same time every day. A consistent sleep and wake cycle is vital for assuring sleep length and promoting good health.

Appetite, memory, mood, and many other variables. It’s a big risk factor for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. There are a few variables to consider, such as sleep length, deep sleep, continuous vs. fragmented sleeping intervals, and so on, but sleep duration appears to be the most important of all. Getting the required amount of sleep can be difficult for many with all of the commitments and responsibilities but try to sleep at the same time every day. A consistent sleep and wake cycle is vital for assuring sleep length and promoting good health. Get outside and move more: Simple getting some physical activity in is one of the most effective strategies to keep physical and mental health in check. It not only boosts the mood, and reduces the chances of developing certain medical complications and general quality of life, but it can also help to feel, function, and sleep better. Commit to moving often.

Getting some moderate sun exposure offers the benefits of Vitamin D, which is vital for immune function and overall health. Ensure to get some sunshine for at least 15-20min.

Simple getting some physical activity in is one of the most effective strategies to keep physical and mental health in check. It not only boosts the mood, and reduces the chances of developing certain medical complications and general quality of life, but it can also help to feel, function, and sleep better. Commit to moving often. Getting some moderate sun exposure offers the benefits of Vitamin D, which is vital for immune function and overall health. Ensure to get some sunshine for at least 15-20min. Energy Balance and Maintaining weight: Energy balancing does not always imply calorie tracking. It forms the basis of any diet. Calories in equals calories out. Energy Balance is the fundamental principle behind any diet and body changes. Focus on eating green vegetables, fresh fruits, adequate-protein, and enough hydration. Try to choose a diet that is nutritionally adequate, sustainable, suitable, and maintains healthy eating. Weight management becomes easy if the concept of energy balance is clear.

Meanwhile, Shabeba Nawal Shaikh, Dietician at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, also suggests some quick tips for officegoers to help maintain weight and health: