Fight against Coronavirus: OFB does it again! Fumigation chambers readied to help hospitals

In another first one of the factories under Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has readied a Fumigation Chamber.

Confirming this, Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB told Financial Express Online “The chamber which has been developed by Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ), Nagpur is for the purpose of sanitization. And it has been installed at the main entrance of OFAJ Hospital.”

Need for a Fumigation chamber?

The chamber which is fully portable and can be moved with ease will help in large closed areas like hospitals or factories. “These are places where the patients are either coming in or going out and all the medical staff which comes in their contact” explained another officer.

“These Fumigation Chambers will also be installed at the entry point of the factory so that the workers can get sanitized before entering factories just the patients before entering the hospital.

Mechanism of working

Proximity sensor-based cut in and cut off – the Pump motor set.

OFB’s efforts in fighting COVID-19

In helping the nation in the fight against the global pandemic, the OFB every day has been coming out with new devices and machines and of course the medical protective gear. All the factories under OFB have been involved not only in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers as per the WHO regulations, but also has been making face masks and PPE. The OFB has tied up with academia to help in making ventilators which will be provided to hospitals to meet an emergency situation.

It has ten hospitals over six states across the country have identified 280 beds for isolation. Located at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi (Tamil Nadu) and Ordnance Factory Medak (Telangana), Vehicle Factory in Jabalpur, Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore (West Bengal), Ammunition Factory Khadki (Maharashtra), Ordnance Factory Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ordnance Factory Khamaria, have been identified to take in those effected COVID-19.

Recently, it handed over specialised medical tents to the government of Arunachal Pradesh and is getting to supply it to other state governments.