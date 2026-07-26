Indian single malt whisky sales climbed about 22 per cent to nearly 5 lakh cases in 2025, driven by rising demand for premium spirits and the growing popularity of homegrown labels, according to estimates released by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

Indian-owned manufacturers continued to dominate the Made-in-India single malt category, accounting for an estimated 92 per cent of sales, or around 4.65 lakh nine-litre cases, during the year.

Established domestic brands such as Amrut, Rampur, Indri and Paul John led the category, alongside newer entrants including Solan Gold, GianChand, Doaab, Crazy Cock, Aaghaz and Gamber Valley.

Category grows 43% in two years

The Made-in-India single malt segment has expanded rapidly over the past three years, with volumes rising from an estimated 3.5 lakh cases in 2023 to 4 lakh cases in 2024 and about 5 lakh cases in 2025.

This translates into cumulative growth of nearly 43 per cent over two years, reflecting the premiumisation of India’s whisky market and greater consumer acceptance of Indian-origin single malts.

Entry-level Indian single malts are priced from around Rs 2,300, while premium and aged flagship expressions commonly sell in the Rs 5,500-Rs 8,000 range, according to CIABC.

“Once viewed as a niche category, Indian single malts are increasingly being recognised for their distinctive taste profile, climate-led maturation, award-winning quality, specialised cask finishes and Indian provenance,” CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer told PTI.

“They are finding stronger acceptance among consumers looking for premium luxury whisky options,” he added.

MNC-backed Indian brands hold 7% share

Indian single malt brands owned or backed by multinational liquor companies accounted for about 7 per cent of category sales in 2025, equivalent to nearly 35,000 cases. These include Diageo-backed Godawan and Pernod Ricard’s Longitude 77.

While Indian-owned labels lead the domestic production segment, imported single malt whiskies continue to have a significant presence. Their volumes were estimated at around 3.5 lakh cases in 2025.

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Locally produced and imported single malts together created an overall Indian market of approximately 8.5 lakh cases during the year. The figures indicate a growing appetite among Indian consumers for premium, craft-led whiskies distinguished by their origin, production process and maturation profile.

Iyer said the trend demonstrated the growing strength of the Make-in-India initiative in the premium spirits industry. A fair and enabling policy environment would be necessary for Indian premium liquor brands to expand in both domestic and overseas markets, he added.

Certification hologram introduced

The Indian Malt Whisky Association recently introduced a certification trademark in the form of a hologram to help establish authenticity and quality standards for Indian malt whisky. The certification will be granted exclusively to manufacturers complying with the association’s defined production standards.

According to the industry body, these standards have been aligned with globally recognised benchmarks while also accounting for India’s distinct climatic conditions.