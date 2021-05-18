Extensive power infrastructure built for two 500-bed ICU facilities in Delhi

Power discom BYPL has set up extensive infrastructure within a week to provide uninterrupted electricity to two 500-bed ICU facilities created by the Delhi government amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Power discom BYPL has set up extensive infrastructure within a week to provide uninterrupted electricity to two 500-bed ICU facilities created by the Delhi government amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The two facilities were built on empty grounds near GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals within a fortnight. The Delhi government is developing healthcare infrastructure in the city keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19. These large facilities required an equally large power infrastructure. For this, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) had been tasked with readying the power infrastructure on a war-footing, said the BYPL spokesperson.
“The discom did it in a record time of seven days on each of the two sites. Between the two sites, the discom has laid nearly 7 kms of underground cables using trenchless technology,” he said.
The anticipated power demand at each of the facilities can go upto 5 MW and accordingly, at each of the two sites, four distribution transformers, each having an installed capacity of 1.6 MVA, totalling 6.4 MVA were set-up, the spokesperson said.
A team of around 280 discom officials and workers worked round-the-clock to install the electricity network that conforms to the best international standards, he said.
Quick response teams, including senior engineers, keep a watch on the power infrastructure round the clock, he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.