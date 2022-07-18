Does CBD Help Women During Menopause?

By Richa Jaggi

Menopause is a natural stage of ageing where the number of eggs in a woman’s ovaries reduces as she gets older. This phase also marks the end of her menstrual cycle and reproductive years. While it usually occurs around the late 40s or early 50s, it differs from woman to woman. Sleeplessness, hot flushes, anxiety and mood swings, itchy skin, and lower sex drive are just a few of the mild to severe symptoms that women may experience as they approach or experience menopause.

In recent years, there has been a rise in interest in using natural therapies to manage or relieve menopausal symptoms (both peri-menopausal and post-menopausal), with CBD (cannabidiol, a chemical found in cannabis) playing a role. Given that CBD interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the human endocannabinoid system, which are important in menopause, researchers believe that CBD consumption/use could have a positive impact on the body.

Clinical studies have shown that CBD can help us not only improve the quality of our sleep, but also reduce sleep disturbances, manage pain, and make falling asleep easier. CBD, on the other hand, has been shown to be effective in treating everyday anxiety issues. While additional research is needed, CBD is thought to have the ability to greatly lower the rate of bone density loss associated with menopause. CBD-based skincare products also have anti-inflammatory effects on the body’s glands, which helps to soothe the skin. More importantly, women who have been regularly using CBD products for several years may attest to the benefits they can bring in terms of overall wellness and well-being — implying that the overall transition to menopause for CBD users may be smoother than for those who do not.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that while CBD cannot be a cure-all solution for all menopause-related symptoms, it can certainly provide relief for some of these. As more studies look into the link between CBD and menopause, it’s likely that more of its positive effects will be discovered, leading to an increase in the number of women who use CBD in addition to tried-and-true strategies like therapy, exercise, and proper nutrition to stay fit and healthy during menopause.

(The author is Co-Founder & CMO, Awshad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)