Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Full list of containment zones for COVID-19; check here

COVID-19 in India: Coronavirus hotspots identified in Delhi! The number of Coronavirus cases have been on a rise in India since March 1 and have reached a stage where more than 18,000 cases have been confirmed. The government has earlier declared that the number of total hotspots that have been accounted for are 170 across states. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal has termed the hotspots as those regions where the number of positive COVID-19 have been increasing with a higher growth rate. Delhi has emerged on the second rung for maximum number of Coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The government has also directed some detailed guidelines in order to curb the transmission of the novel Coronavirus.

India’s capital city has identified more than 80 clusters for COVID-19 cases. With over 2,000 confirmed cases, Delhi’s number of the Coronavirus cases has been on a rise. While nine districts- South, South-West, South-East, North, East, Shahdara, West, Central and New Delhi have been identified as hotspots, there are over 80 containment zones within these districts. We have listed out containment zones across various Delhi.

COVID-19 Hotspots/Containment zones in Delhi: Full List

In South district, some areas of containment are affected street in Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, affected street (Gali 5, 6, 7 L,I) of Sangam Vihar, area around house number A-176 in Deoli extension, around shop J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi, locality around B-4/200 and Ashiana complex in Safdarjung Enclave, area around house number 50 in Hauz Rani, area around house number 859/20 L-II of Sangam Vihar and area around house number 153/B in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar.

In the South-West district, five areas of containment have been reported. These areas are Shahajahanabad in Dwarka, Dinpur village, H2 block in Bengali Colony,Mahavir Enclave, C2 block janak puri, and Theke wali gali in Kapashera.

In South-East district, Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin basti, Nizamuddin West, areas of Zakir Nagar, House number 811 to 829, 618-623, 1144-1134 and 842 to 835 in Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Gali 16 in Kachhi Colony and Mahela Mohalla in Madanpur Khadar, Abu Fazal Enclave, East of Kailash, Gali 1,2 & 3 of Block D in Sangam Vihar, Chhuriya Mohalla in Tughlakabad Village,some houses in Tughlakabad Extension, Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh, and A block in Khizrabad, New Friends Colony.

In North Delhi, there are four containment zones that include B Block Jahangirpuri, Gali 1-10 in C Block, G Block Jahangirpuri, some houses in H-3 Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, G,H and I block of Model Town and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh.

In East Delhi, some houses in Kalyanpuri, Masara Apartments of Vasundhara Enclave, 3 lanes in Khichripur, Gali 9 in Pandav Nagar, Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Mayurdhwaj Apartments in IP Extension, some houses in Kishan Kunj, Gali 5 A block in Vinod Nagar are some containment areas.

In Shahdara, the government had contained E-pocket of GTB Enclave, F-70 to 90 block in Dilshad Colony, J,K L, H blocks in Dilshad garden, G,H,J blocks of Seelampur, Pratapkhand in Jhilmil Colony, and Gali 3, 4, 5 in East Ram Nagar.

In New Delhi area, Shastri market along with JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh, Bengali Market/ Babur Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Rangpuri Pahari and Budh Nagar, EA block in Inderpuri have also been contained by the government.

In the central district of New Delhi, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, Balaji Apartments in Sant Nagar, Bara Hindu Rao area, Nawab Ganj, and Oberoi Apartments came under the government’s radar for containment.

In North-East Delhi, four areas have been declared as containment areas. These include A-97,98,99 of Shastri Park, Gali 18 of Gautampuri, House number 62 Gali 4 B Block and E-51 (main road), E-21 (Gali 8) of Shastri Park.

In West Delhi too, many areas have been contained. They mainly include G-1, A30 Mansarover Garden, area around RZ-162 in K2 block of Nihal Vihar, area around C-785 of Camp 2 in Nangloi, areas around C-105, B-333 of Hari Nagar, area around 36/4 in East Patel Nagar, JJ Colony in Madipur, area around G-174 of Capital Green, DLF in Moti Nagar, B-1/2, A-1B/75A of Krishna Apartment in Paschim Vihar and areas around 11/3 of Ashok Nagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently launched ‘Operation SHIELD’ in order to curb the transmission of Coronavirus in the national capital. He has also released a contingency plan just in case if the COVID-19 positive cases increase.