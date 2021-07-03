Coronavirus Cases India LIVE updates: India reports 44,111 new cases in last 24 hours, active COVID-19 cases decline to 4,95,533

The recoveries also remained higher than the new cases reported within the last 24 hours

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Variant Delta Plus Cases Live Updates: There is hope that the situation might improve soon in India as the number of new cases in the last 24 hours continued to decline for the third consecutive day and remained below 50,000. The active caseload also remained a little shy of the 5 lakh mark, a figure India has dropped down to after 97 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recoveries also remained higher than the new cases reported within the last 24 hours, which is positive news, because recoveries being higher than new cases over a sustained period of time indicate the end of the pandemic.

However, the worries of a third wave are also rampant, especially considering the fact that as soon as restrictions have eased, people have started going on vacations and flouting COVID-19 appropriate guidelines again.

Meanwhile, vaccines continue to be the biggest ray of hope as India administered over 43 lakh vaccines within the last 24 hours. Since June 21, when the revamped vaccine drive was launched by the Centre, 6.3 crore doses of vaccine have been administered, the Health Ministry added. Cumulatively, 34.46 crore vaccine doses – including first and second – have been administered across the country.

