Coronavirus Cases India LIVE updates: India reports 44,111 new cases in last 24 hours, active COVID-19 cases decline to 4,95,533

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Variant Delta Plus Cases Live Updates: There is hope that the situation might improve soon in India as the number of new cases in the last 24 hours continued to decline for the third consecutive day and remained below 50,000. The active caseload also remained a little shy of the 5 lakh mark, a figure India has dropped down to after 97 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recoveries also remained higher than the new cases reported within the last 24 hours, which is positive news, because recoveries being higher than new cases over a sustained period of time indicate the end of the pandemic.
However, the worries of a third wave are also rampant, especially considering the fact that as soon as restrictions have eased, people have started going on vacations and flouting COVID-19 appropriate guidelines again.
Meanwhile, vaccines continue to be the biggest ray of hope as India administered over 43 lakh vaccines within the last 24 hours. Since June 21, when the revamped vaccine drive was launched by the Centre, 6.3 crore doses of vaccine have been administered, the Health Ministry added. Cumulatively, 34.46 crore vaccine doses – including first and second – have been administered across the country.
Financial Express Online brings you the latest coronavirus updates.
Highlights
Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report. The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR). "Our analysis offers a demonstration of principle that even limited vaccination resources could be marshalled for maximum impact, if deployed flexibly in response to a rapidly evolving epidemic," the report said. (PTI)
Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report. The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR). "Our analysis offers a demonstration of principle that even limited vaccination resources could be marshalled for maximum impact, if deployed flexibly in response to a rapidly evolving epidemic," the report said. (PTI)
Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report. The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR). "Our analysis offers a demonstration of principle that even limited vaccination resources could be marshalled for maximum impact, if deployed flexibly in response to a rapidly evolving epidemic," the report said. (PTI)
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 17,158 after 23 fatalities were registered in the state on Friday, the health department said in its bulletin. As many as 1,422 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,02,706, the department said. North 24 Parganas district accounted for eight deaths and the city for five fatalities, the bulletin said. At least 1,840 more people recuperated from the disease since Thursday, raising the total number of recoveries to 14,65,219. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration was taking effective and transformative actions to minimise the impact of COVID-19. The union territory has reduced its positivity rate to 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Sinha chaired a series of meetings with members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police on Covid containment measures through virtual mode, an official spokesman said. (PTI)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed the Laxmi Nagar market to reopen, two days after being ordered to be closed till July 5 for violating Covid protocol. The DDMA has also directed officials to place a mobile testing van in the area, organise vaccination drives for shopkeepers, vendors and keep a strict vigil in the market. In an order issued on Tuesday, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (east district), had said the market association and shopkeepers in the main bazaar of Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid protocols (compliance) on last Sunday (June 27) due to large footfall". (PTI)