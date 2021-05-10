Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate: Here’s how to download it from CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app

Vaccination certificate carries all the basic details of the beneficiary.

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate via Aarogya Setu App or CoWIN Portal: India is amidst the second wave of Covid-19 and registered over 4 lakh daily cases of coronavirus infection for four consecutive days this month. In a bid to fight this highly infectious disease, the government allowed vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. According to the Union Health Ministry, India is now the fastest country in the world to administer 17 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The data of the ministry shows that a total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions so far.

Currently, there are two vaccines that are being administered in India – Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Once you receive the first dose of your vaccine, the government issues a Vaccination Certificate that confirms a person has been inoculated. This is issued immediately after the person receives the first dose. The certificate carries all the basic details of the beneficiary like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination. Under the vaccination details, one can find details like vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose, next due date, location at which the person got vaccinated, and by whom.

So if you have received the dose, the next thing you need to do is to download the vaccine certificate.

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from CoWin portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app. Here were are going to tell you easy steps to download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate from both of them.

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from CoWin?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWin i.e. https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Sign In/Register button

Step 3: Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password or OTP received on that number.

Step 4: Once you log in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.

Step 5: Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate.

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from Aarogya Setu app?

Step 1: Open the app on your phone (You can download the Aarogya Setu app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store if not already installed)

Step 2: Sign In using your mobile number and click on the CoWin tab at the top.

Step 3: Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option

Step 4: Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate