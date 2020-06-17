Coronavirus Live news: 2nd day of PM Modi’s meet with CMs; Research claims benefits of Dexamethasone in treatment

Coronavirus Latest News: PM Modi emphasized on the importance of usage of mask or face cover, without which no one should venture out.

Coronavirus News and COVID19 Vaccine Updates: India is witnessing a constant rise in Coronavirus cases from across the country. The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pegs the total number of COVID-19 cases in India at over 3.43 lakh and 9,900 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held the first round of video conference with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs and discussed the situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. PM Modi emphasized on the importance of usage of mask/ face cover, without which no one should venture out.

More active cases have been reported from Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Eastern states and other parts of the country as well.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough for Coronavirus treatment, researchers in England said that they have found drug that can improve COVID-19 survival. Dexamethasone, a low-priced and widely used steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalised patients as per reports. Trials of Coronavirus vaccine are at various stages by different researcjers and companies.

Stay tuned for Live news on Coronavirus cases in India, Chennai Lockdown updates and Coronavirus Vaccine updates.