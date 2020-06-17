Coronavirus Live news: 2nd day of PM Modi’s meet with CMs; Research claims benefits of Dexamethasone in treatment

Coronavirus News and COVID19 Vaccine Updates: India is witnessing a constant rise in Coronavirus cases from across the country. The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pegs the total number of COVID-19 cases in India at over 3.43 lakh and 9,900 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held the first round of video conference with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs and discussed the situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. PM Modi emphasized on the importance of usage of mask/ face cover, without which no one should venture out.
More active cases have been reported from Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Eastern states and other parts of the country as well.
Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough for Coronavirus treatment, researchers in England said that they have found drug that can improve COVID-19 survival. Dexamethasone, a low-priced and widely used steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalised patients as per reports. Trials of Coronavirus vaccine are at various stages by different researcjers and companies.
As Covid-19 makes work from home the new normal at least in the foreseeable future, players in the co-working space are rejigging their expansion plans. While some have pruned the size of office spaces that they were looking to add to their existing portfolios, others have delayed targets. The pandemic-led disruption, nonetheless, is a short-term development and business should look up from the second half of the fiscal year, companies reckon. After all, a price differential of nearly 15% over traditional office spaces (according to analysts) seems too lucrative a deal for potential clients to overlook at a time when the priority is cash conservation. READ MORE
"2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nagaland, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181 including 78 active cases and 103 recovered," Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom was quoted as saying by ANI.
In Kanpur, artisans who are engaged in boat building say they are facing hardship due to COVID-19. Pradeep Nishad,one of artisans says,"Everything was under lockdown for over 2 months and now monsoon season has arrived. Customers are also not turning up. We have suffered huge losses," as per ANI report.
'Jodhpur railway division has prepared 150 isolation coaches for northwestern railway zone of which 50 are for Jodhpur. We have modified the coaches according to standard design,' Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division was quoted as saying by ANI.
'People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown, so chain of transmission has broken. It's good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures,' Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"A total of 821 samples from Siaha, Lawngtlai, Kolasib, Hnahthial, Lunglei and Aizawl District were tested yesterday. 633 samples tested negative for COVID-19, while test for the remaining 188 will continue today. No new cases detected. Total cases stand at 121," Mizoram Government was quoted as saying by ANI.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The death toll from COVID-19 in the city stood at 1,400 on Monday. This makes a massive jump of 437 deaths being reported in a day, the largest number of fatalities being recorded in one day. READ MORE
"To define containment zones with large outbreaks of COVID19 cases and activities to be done in containment zones, District Technical Committees headed by Civil Surgeons have been constituted to demarcate exact boundaries of specific area in all districts," Punjab Government was quoted as saying by ANI.
Beijing airports have cancelled 1,255 flights over coronavirus fears, as AFP news agency report.
Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the city’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre has said. The sustained implementation of precautionary measures and the continued commitment of the public to observing preventive guidelines in the days ahead are critical to fully contain the COVID-19 crisis, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday. READ MORE
After the controversy over Mumbai under-reporting deaths, the state government on Tuesday announced that it would be adding 862 extra deaths to Mumbai’s tally and another 466 for the rest of the state. The municipal corporations undertook a data reconciliation exercise on June 15, which revealed under-reporting by most of the districts in the state. While Mumbai’s growth rate had slowed down, as compared to Delhi and Chennai—while Mumbai has added 1300 people daily since June 1, Delhi’s additions have been 1520 since—its death rate had been constant at 3.8% till now. Delhi’s death rate, on the other hand, had jumped three times to 3.3%, as compared to a month ago. READ MORE
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is the second day of the PM-CMs meeting over the Coronavirus situation in the country, as per reports.
Tests have shown that low doses of dexamethasone can reduce deaths of one-third patients affected by COVID-19. The researchers arrived at the conclusion after assessing the inexpensive drug on 2,100 people, PTI reported. The research on low-dose dexamethasone steroid treatment was a part of the RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY) trial that was testing the efficacy of a wide-range of drugs and therapies for COVID-19, PTI added. READ MORE
