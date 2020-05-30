Coronavirus in Karnataka: State bans spitting of tobacco in public

The violations also attract a jail term. (Representative image)

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka govt has banned spitting of tobacco in public places as COVID-19 can spread through saliva. According to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the violators will be punished under sections 188,268, 269 and 270 of IPC (Indian Penal Code). The violations also attract a jail term.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that spitting, smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public places, a punishable offence in the state. The violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. Apart from fine, the concerned person also has to perform one day for public service.

However, if the concerned person found be violating the rule twice, then he/she have to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 and public service for three days.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry had uploaded a rap song on its official website urging citizens not to spit in public places.

On May 15, 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had urged all state governments to ban the sale of tobacco products and spitting in public to check the spread of the deadly disease. In the letter dated May 11, Harsh Vardhan underlined that use of tobacco is a major threat to public health globally.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 has risen to 4,971, while the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country. In the last 24 hours, a total of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases have been recorded till 8 am today. 11,264 patients have been cured in the last one day. India’s recovery rate now increases by 4.51 per cent to 47.40 per cent.