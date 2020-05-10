Happy Mother’s Day 2020: How can Mompreneurs Maintain Work-Life Balance?

As an entrepreneur, your work literally can never end. And so it is even more important that you dedicate a day each week to your family only.

By- Meenal Arora

Mother’s Day 2020: Achieving the perfect work-life balance is the new goal for everyone in the business world today. Mom Entrepreneurs are particularly seen grappling with this challenge quite often as they have two full-time jobs: one at work and the other at home. So, is there any way to strike a balance between your work & family life? Yes! There is…

You would be fascinated to know that there are no hard and fast rules to maintain peace at both your work & family life. It just comes with a bit of planning and will power. Moreover, as a mompreneur you have an added advantage to choose the place & time of your work. So, only a few simple changes to your daily routine can bring more stability and satisfaction to your life. Follow these 5 effective tips and you will see the difference yourself.

Create a Road Map

Since every minute of your day is precious, you cannot afford to lose your time in planning, sorting or organising. These are the things which need to be done in advance, a day, a week or a month prior. A shambolic routine hampers your productivity & wastes a major chunk of your time. So, create a roadmap ahead, of how you are going to execute your tasks & then work accordingly.

Don’t Let your Work & Family Life Overlap

Single-tasking is the key! We women are multi-taskers, but it sometimes tends to deviate our attention from the task at hand & also disrupts the balance between our work & family life. So, it is imperative to set a boundary between work & home unless there is some emergency situation. Keep your working hours & family hours distinct & stay fully connected to what you are doing in the moment.

Involve Your Children

Don’t get confused with the idea of single tasking & involving children in your work. These are totally two different concepts. By involving children in your work, you can actually make use of their creative insights. You can indulge them in product testing, marketing or any other sideline work where they can help. This can turn out to be a great learning experience for them and they will develop reverence for the work you do.

Pick a Family Day

As an entrepreneur, your work literally can never end. And so it is even more important that you dedicate a day each week to your family only. Pick a day every week according to your schedule & spend quality time with them. Just turn off your computer & put your emails or phones to silent mode to protect your time with your family.

Embrace Help

There is nothing wrong in taking help at both family & work fronts. Give others an opportunity to share your responsibilities & work. Get help from your children and spouse in household chores. You may also hire someone to look after your office work which can be settled without you. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself!

Being a mompreneur is a roller coaster ride. But introducing these small changes may make it a little smooth & bring a balance to your work and life. Don’t expect perfection, just put your best foot forward. You are a wonderful mom & a splendid business woman!

The author is Founder Director, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools. Views expressed are the author’s own.