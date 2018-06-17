Happy Father’s Day 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Happy Father’s Day 2018: The role of a father in a child’s life is often considered secondary to that of a mother but all of us know that fathers are as much a significant figure in the development and emotional well being of a child. (IE)

Happy Father’s Day 2018: The role of a father in a child’s life is often considered secondary to that of a mother but all of us know that fathers are as much a significant figure in the development and emotional well being of a child. So, it is only fitting to dedicate a day to honour this beautiful paternal bond and fatherhood. Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 17 this year. It is celebrated by Americans on third Sunday of June to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds and the contribution of fathers in lives of their children. However, this day gained momentum and is now widely celebrated across the world in different countries like the UK, France, India, Japan, China, the Philippines and South Africa.

Happy Father’s Day 2018 wishes and greetings:

After choosing the perfect gift and prepping a Sunday brunch with your dad, wish them with these sweet and funny Father’s Day wishes and greetings to cap off his perfect day:

1. Dad, although we may be separated by time and distance, your guidance, advice, and love have stuck with me through it all. You made me what I am today. Enjoy your special day.

2. Thanks for acting like a kid to cheer me up, acting like a friend when I needed one, and of course for your parental guidance. You are the best man I know. Happy Father’s Day.

3. Dad, You have given me the best things in life: Your time and care, the love and acceptance I needed. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!

4. On Father’s Day, I wish I could tell you how much I appreciate you for all you’ve meant in my life but I fall short of words, so here it is: I love you with all my heart, Dad.

5. In our mother’s flurry, you remain quiet, calm in the background, and contained…firm and gentle. Happy Father’s Day Papa.

6. Whenever I fell and was unable to get up; you’d pull me up and dust me down and cheered with the piece of hope to carry on…you’ve been my anchor dad…Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day Images:

Happy Father’s Day 2018 quotes:

Here are some funny father’s day quotes that are going to crack your dad up as well as you:

– “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” – Charles Wadsworth

– “The only way I can describe [fatherhood]—it sounds stupid, but—at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows like five times? Everything is full; It’s just full all the time.” —Matt Damon

– “It is so embarrassing how I went from a person who did not care about anyone’s children. Then you have them, and you brag about the same stuff that you never cared about. And you tell people, he’s got four teeth like they care.” —Seth Meyers

– “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.”- Jim Valvano

– “When you are young you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realise he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.”- Dave Attel