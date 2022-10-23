Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, messages, and Quotes for your loved ones

Happy Diwali Wishes 2022: The preparations and celebrations are in full swing. Everyone is looking forward to celebrating the festival of lights. This year, Diwali is observed on October 24 across India. While Diwali is technically a one day festival, the joy and spirit of celebrations lasts almost the entire month- week before and after the day of Diwali.

With Diwali right around the corner, we have made a list of some handpicked wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones. Let’s have a look.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes:

Wishing you a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring the lights sparkle in your life.

D- Dil se, I – Is Diwali Ke, W- Waqt, A – Aapke, L- Liye, I- Ishwar se prarthana karte hain.

May your life bloom with joy, and you have a grand celebration on this Diwali. Subh Diwali.

Rejoice on this blessed occasion of Diwali by spreading joy with your friends, and loved ones.

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness and joy on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali 2022!

May Lord Rama bless you with the best virtues of life and endow you with lot of success. Shubh deepawali.

Carry the light of Diwali with you, and remember it on your darker days of this year.

Deepo ka tyohar sath lekar aaya khushiyon ki saugaat, Mubarak ho aapko deepon se saji ye raat. Happy Diwali.

Bring out the lights, enjoy the sparkle and let every moment of life be the best.

I wish you a very Happy Diwali. May good health and fortune always be with you.