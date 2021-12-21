Govt deliberating scientific evidences on Covid vaccination of children

The central government has been regularly reviewing pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to states and union territories to cover eligible beneficiaries with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of children, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The government has also undertaken ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign from November 3, wherein missed beneficiaries for first dose and beneficiaries due for second dose are identified and vaccinated through house-to-house activity, she said.On whether the government has any immediate proposals or policy to vaccinate persons under the age of 18 years, Pawar said,

“The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of children below 18 years of age.”