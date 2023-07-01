Benz to Bungalows: Here’s a list of expensive things owned by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most popular and versatile actors in the show business. The 83 actor is known for his quirky fashion choices and swanky lifestyle. With a whopping net worth of Rs 245 crore, Ranveer Singh truly believes in all things grand and bougee.

The actor debuted in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, a commercial success and has been a part of Rs 100 crore club ever since then, making him one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. Ranveer owns a couple of ridiculously expensive things, here’s a list:

Cars that got Ranveer Singh’s heart racing!

Ranveer’s massive collection of cars shows his love for automobiles. From a limited edition Lamborghini to Aston Martin, the actor surely has some of the best in his collection.

Lamborghini Urus worth Rs.3.1 crore

A limited edition customized Lamborghini Urus worth Rs.3.1 crore from the Pearl Capsule edition with black glossy wheel cladding, in vibrant orange colour. This surely is a car of our dreams. The luxury car which is equipped with a 4.0 litre twin-turbo engine and can go past the 300 km/h mark.

2. Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs.3.29 crore

Singh was spotted in the city a multiple times flaunting this beauty. The 6.0-liter V12 engine in the Aston Martin Rapide S can generate 552 horsepower of power and has a massive price tag of Rs.3.29 crore. He bought the car in white, which he later painted bright aqua and it truly reflects gives off Ranveer Singh energy.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs. 1.9 crore

Along with these you will also find a fully customized jet black Mercedes-Benz GLS parked in his garage. This fully black beauty is worth Rs. 1.19 crore with a powerful 3.0-litre V6 engine that can produce 255 bhp of power.

The list does not end here as the actor has spent quite a portion from his massive pay cheques into increasing his collection of the mighty wheels. He also owns- Jaguar XJ L worth Rs. 99 lakhs, Audi Q5 worth Rs 55 lakhs, Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 4.38 crore.

Time is money

Fashion and Ranveer Singh are truly inseparable and especially when its high-end fashion, Ranveer flaunts it like a king. Being the brand ambassador of Geneva-based Franck Muller, he has an extraordinary collection that includes the exclusive Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch . The fully diamond studded timepiece made wit pure gold is worth Rs 2.6 crore approximately.

Its Vintage!

The Lootera actor was gifted an Ariel Vintage by the makers of the movie. Even though Lootera did not gain huge box office numbers, Ranveer undoubtedly made a mark with his performance. This vintage piece worth Rs 7 lakhs is a classic possession of the actors.

Gucci and Ranveer, a love affair

The actor’s love for the brand has been reflected as he has time and again been seen dressed his best in an all Gucci outfit. From classic Gucci sunglasses to the iconic Reversible Wool Coat, Ranveer flaunts it all with style. From his airport looks to promotions, he has been seen wearing the coat. Priced at Rs.3 lakh, this piece is definitely a waddrobe favourite of the star. Along with this Ranveer has also accessorized his outfits with sunglasses, quite a number of times giving his outfits that oomph factor that we love.

Ranveer truly believes in living life king-sized. A luxurious family bungalow in Khar where he resided before moving into his Worli apartment post marriage, Louis Vuitton ankle boots to a swanky vanity van, the actor has it all.