ALGORITHMS FOR FOODIES: Can AI cook the perfect biryani?

By Mehab Qureshi

In the enchanting realm of gastronomy, where taste is king, the advancement of technology has ushered in a new era of innovation. Artificial Intelligence (AI), ceasing to be a mere figment of science fiction, has taken its first steps into the culinary world. The question is whether AI technology can take over from restaurants and chefs, redefining the principles of excellence that every chef has upheld for centuries.

As an accomplished chef and founder of restaurant chain, The Sassy Spoon, Rachel Goenka believes that while AI can be helpful in several areas, it is unlikely to replace chefs in the near future. “Chefs bring a unique set of human qualities to the table, honed over years of experience, creativity, and intuitive judgment. From creating new recipes to crafting innovative flavour combinations that titillate the palate, it is the chef’s artistic flair and human perception that creates one-of-a-kind culinary masterpieces — a quality that AI cannot replicate,” she said.

Also read: Meet Ananth Narayanan, Ex-Myntra CEO, Mensa Brands founder: Know about his journey, education & family

Moreover, dining out is a holistic experience that involves more than mere sustenance. “A chef’s personal touch and ability to connect with customers are crucial to creating a memorable dining experience that builds customer loyalty and satisfaction. The emotional intelligence possessed by chefs and their innate understanding of customer preferences are aspects that AI hasn’t yet been able to match,” Goenka said.

Dhaval Udeshi, partner at Indian restaurant Demi, recognises the challenges of replicating Indian cuisine’s unique blend of spices and flavours using AI. “The ability to balance sourness, spiciness, sweetness, and saltiness requires a skilled chef’s intuition and expertise,” he says.

Indian food also carries significant cultural importance and emotional connections. “The emotional impact and cultural significance of food make it an incredibly challenging task for AI to replicate fully,” said Om Nayak, chef and co-founder of The Pasta Bowl Company.

Also read: Also read: Delhi’s Partition Museum is a monument of memories

Personal preferences are an essential aspect of Indian cuisine, where individual chefs can tailor their dishes to personalise and give that special touch to every dish. “AI, though capable of creating accurate and consistent flavours, cannot personalise dishes according to each diner’s preferences,” Goenka noted. However, AI allows chefs and restaurant owners to analyse a treasure trove of data. “By evaluating sales data and customer feedback, restaurants can identify popular dishes and tailor their menu offerings. This, in turn, leads to greater kitchen efficiency, reduced food waste, and increased profitability,” she added.

Nayak holds a contrasting opinion on the matter. “AI’s capabilities in menu optimisation may be limited, as it cannot replicate the unique flair and creativity of the human mind,” he said.

RIGHT RECIPE

* AI technology is unlikely to replace chefs because of the unique set of skills they bring to the table

* Indian cuisine’s complex flavours and cultural significance make it challenging for AI to create fully accurate dishes

* AI can help restaurant owners analyse data to tailor menu offerings and enhance profitability