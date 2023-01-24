A lavish house, Rs 3.54 crore Lamborghini: A look at the most expensive things owned by KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who have been dating for over three years now, exchanged wedding vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s luxurious farmhouse in Khandala. Here’s a list of KL Rahul’s luxurious portfolio, which includes a swanky house in Bengaluru, a fleet of cars, a watch collection, and more.

Lavish house in Bengaluru

KL Rahul, who owns a lavish 4-BHK sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai also has a Rs 64 lakhs luxurious house in Bengaluru, Square Yards quoted.

Located in Benson Town, the interiors of the house have been kept minimalistic with light-coloured walls and modern accessories. A look at his Instagram will take you inside his home, which also has a spacious balcony where he is often seen working out.

A fleet of swanky cars

KL Rahul, the vice-captain of the Indian test team owns a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder worth Rs 3.54 crore. As per Sportskeeda, he has a massive net worth of Rs. 75 crores.

That’s not all, KL Rahul, who earns Rs 17 crore annually from his contracts with BCCI, IPL, and brand endorsements, also has an Aston Martin DB11 that costs him between Rs 3.80 crore- Rs 4.20 crore, according to CarDekho. He also purchased a Rs 2.72 crore Audi R8 and Rs 89.41 lakh Range Rover Velar.

Expensive watches

KL Rahul’s watch collection includes a Rolex Day-Date worth approximately Rs. 27 lahk, a Rs. 37.5 lakh Patek Philippe Nautilus, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona priced around Rs. 29 lahk in the Indian market, and more, NDTV reported.

Sneakers collection

If you follow KL Rahul on Instagram, you’d know that he is a sneakerhead. In 2018, he signed a three-year contract with Puma.