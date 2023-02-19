7 best whiskies in India to add to your home bar

Whisky is a kind of distilled alcoholic beverage which is made after fermenting grains of various types. These grains, that could be malted include barley, rye, corn, and wheat. This fermented liquid is then aged in wooden casks for years and is usually 12 years or more. In fact, the older the whisky, the better it is. Master blenders also blend malts with different origins to come up with blended whiskies that are loved by many.

If you love to boast a decorative and stocked bar, and if you are one of those mature whisky lovers, we’ve got something for you. Let us tell you about some much-loved whiskies, both blended and single malt, that you must stock your bar with.

Here’s a look at must-have whiskies for your home bar:

Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended Scotch Whisky 1L – Rs 5290

This blended whisky is matured in heavily charred oak casks and made of malts from the West Coast of Scotland. It has a smoky flavour, which is very typical of Johnnie Walker Black Label and Johnnie Walker Double Black. It delivers a new, intense drink for those who want nothing but the best. It has flavours of spiced clove, ignited dried fruit, orange peel, and vanilla, and a cloud of lingering peat smoke. Priced at Rs 5290, it is a favourite among whisky lovers.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky – Rs 4490

Noted whisky critic Jim Murray was impressed with this one and called it the finest single malt from India in recent times. It is named after the noted Indian AlcoBev industrialist, Dewan Gian Chand, who established DeVANS in the 1940s. The single malt whisky has a sweetness of pineapple drop candy, with a backbone of vanilla and a hint of barley. It has delicate notes when tasted, thanks to the thin oils. Priced at Rs 4490, this one will impress your guests and will be the perfect accompaniment on calm evenings.

Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky – Rs 2807

Chivas Brothers are the leading producers of Blended Scotch whisky and their brand Chivas Regal needs no introduction. Made of the finest malts and grain whiskies, Chivas 12 is their signature whisky, aged for 12 years. The blend contains Strathisla single malt, Strathclyde single grain, and much more, resulting in a whisky that is remarkably smooth. Priced at Rs 2807, it fits the budget too.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta – Rs 7825

Glenmorangie is noted amongst the finest whiskey brands. Their blends are not just innovative but delicious too. The drink has sunset hues- a combination of red, orange, and purple. This one is matured in bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years and has rife amber with spicy and sweet notes. As you get a hint of raisins, honeycomb, dark chocolate, and hazelnut in every sip, you cannot miss the note of cinnamon. It has a long and smooth finish along with hints of citrus. It costs Rs 7825 and is as inviting as you can think.

Amrut Fusion – Rs 3340

Amrit Fusion has 50% ABV, lending it the reputation as the strongest drink, and giving a unique drinking experience. It is manufactured from a mixture of barley that has been brewed over time, some of which is from Scotland, the birthplace of whisky, making it both Indian and international. Fresh fruit, spice, honey, and a tinge of smoke were among the delectable flavours that it took on after being added to the drums. Rs 3340 is the price.

Kamet Single Malt – Rs 3800

Due to its proximity to the ancient town of Kurukshetra, Kamet’s distillery has an air of old-world elegance. This modern whisky smells delicious with a faint hint of smokey, leathery aroma. Along with sherried influences, it also features notes of cinnamon sticks, spicy wood, and other flavours. It ends with a burned, earthy smell despite having a sweet, chocolatey aftertaste. It costs Rs 3800 and is ideal for people looking to try something new while yet feeling comfortable.

Paul John Select Cask Peated – Rs 7118

Paul John whisky is produced in John Distilleries in Goa, on the western coast of India. It was established in 1996 and has become very popular in the country. Their single malt has the perfect taste of barley, walnut, and sugary notes making it a perfect blend of sweet and savoury. With classic, earthy peat notes, it has big and bold flavours, though not overwhelming. It has BBQ smoked sugar and hints of tropical fruit, smartly balanced with a bitter orange peel finish. It costs Rs 7118 and ends on a simple yet great note.