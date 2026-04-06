The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro delivers impressive sound, a comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation, making them a strong choice for everyday use, commuting, and travel. As the Korean giant’s most advanced earbuds yet, they feature a wider woofer, enhanced active noise cancellation, and an adaptive equaliser designed to keep audio true to the original recording.

What stands out most is the sound quality. Paired with the latest Galaxy 26 Ultra at my end, the earbuds produce detailed audio with clear vocals and punchy bass. Whether you’re streaming music on Spotify, watching movies, or catching up on podcasts, the experience feels rich and immersive.

ANC Advantage

Noise cancellation is another highlight. The Buds4 Pro handles background noise with ease, particularly in busy environments like public transport or crowded streets. With a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, they deliver both deep bass and crisp highs, contributing to a well-balanced, detailed sound profile.

Comfort is equally impressive. The earbuds have an ultra-sleek, ergonomic design that fits securely without feeling bulky. They can be worn for extended periods without discomfort. Battery life is solid too, offering around six to seven hours on a single charge, with additional backup from the charging case.

Smarter Connectivity

One standout feature is Super Clear Call, which uses super wideband call technology to double the bandwidth of conventional Bluetooth calls. Even in noisy environments – whether at a busy restaurant or a playground – voice clarity remains sharp and natural, almost like a face-to-face conversation. The ability to trigger AI assistants such as Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity via voice commands further enhances convenience, allowing users to integrate AI into their daily routines without reaching for their phones.

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The main drawback is the price. At 23k, the Buds4 Pro are clearly positioned as a premium offering, best suited for users seeking top-tier features – especially those already within the Samsung ecosystem, where some capabilities work best.

Overall, if you’re looking for stylish, comfortable earbuds with excellent sound quality and strong noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds4 Pro are easy to recommend.

Estimated street price: Rs 22,999