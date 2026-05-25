Mumbai-based influencer strategist Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has drawn international attention after running a large-scale Meta advertising campaign across 206 countries at a fraction of conventional digital marketing costs.

According to campaign data verified by Meta’s Ads Product Support and Meta Pro Team agents, Khatri spent ₹18.4 lakh (approximately $22,045) over a 32-month period while generating more than 211 million impressions globally. The campaign reached nearly 81.9 million unique users and recorded close to 72 million post engagements, highlighting unusually high engagement levels for a low-budget digital campaign.

Backend metrics and account performance were reviewed through multiple internal case assessments conducted between April and May 2026. Meta teams reportedly confirmed the validity of the interactions, stating that automated systems had already filtered out invalid or bot-generated traffic before reporting the final numbers.

One of the campaign’s standout achievements was its exceptionally low Cost Per Thousand Impressions (CPM) of $0.104, significantly below the global digital advertising average of $5-$15. The campaign also achieved an estimated reach efficiency of around 3,714 unique users per dollar spent.

Khatri attributed the performance to a customized media-buying approach termed “ABSOLUTE_OCPM”, designed to identify lower-cost yet high-value advertising inventory across multiple global time zones. Meta’s internal evaluation reportedly rated the account highly on budget efficiency, audience engagement and video performance metrics.

The campaign also posted unusually strong Click-Through Rates (CTR) in premium advertising markets traditionally associated with high acquisition costs. Italy recorded a CTR of 88.46%, followed by the United States at 88.12%, the United Kingdom at 78.21%, Germany at 77.39% and France at 71.25%.

The ad account, titled “Tariq Khatri Engagement only Meta ADS”, was stated to be in full compliance with Meta’s advertising policies during separate support reviews.

Beyond commercial performance, Khatri said the same advertising strategy has also been used for social awareness campaigns, including humanitarian initiatives and programmes focused on violence against women.

The campaign has received recognition from the World Book of Records and the USA Book of World Records, while an application to Guinness World Records is currently underway. The findings were also presented at the Bombay Press Club before media and marketing professionals.

Campaign snapshot

Here is the campaign data organized into a clean, easy-to-read tabular format: