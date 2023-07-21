How much Google pays to its executives? This leak gives jaw-dropping figures of annual package

It is that time of the year which every salaried person waits for! Yup, it’s the appraisal season. At a time when recessionary gloom is affecting the growth outlook of most companies world over, there are some companies that have managed to buck the trend. Search giant Google is one of them. Latest leaked data shows that the average salary package of Google executives can give some top bosses run for their money!

According to the spreadsheets leaked by Business Insider, average annual package earned by Google staff stands at Rs 2.3 crore. The report says average package of $279,802 is what Googlers the best paid employees not just in the US but across the world.

Also Read Google is experimenting with Generative AI, users can create backgrounds for Meet calls

The spreadsheets published by Business Insider revealed that there are different pay scales for different departments and different positions. The remuneration differs from role to role.

The report says that software engineers were the best-paid staff at Google. The led the pack with highest annual income with maximum base pay at Rs 6 crore ($718,000) in 2022. This was followed by what the company calls ‘engineering managers.’ People on these positions earned an average annual package of Rs 3.28 crore. The leaked spreadsheet showed that other posts such as Research Scientists, Program Managers, UX Designers earned anything between Rs 2.46 crore to Rs 2.58 crore.

But here’s a caveat. This is just one company data. But salary data of other companies under Alphabet is still unknown. For those who are unaware, Alphabet is Google’s parent company.

Also Read Google launches Nearby Share for Windows, now shows file transfer time and preview

Meanwhile, Google is working in the field of generative AI. Latest reports say that Google is working on a new AI tool that will help journalists in writing news copies. The company has already started talking to big publishing companies such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times among others to try the new AI tool. Reports suggest that Google has codenamed the project as ‘Genesis.’