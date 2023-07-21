scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

How much Google pays to its executives? This leak gives jaw-dropping figures of annual package

The report says that software engineers are the best-paid staff at Google.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Google, Google news, Google latest news, Google salary, Google employees, Google data, Alphabet
Google is working in the field of generative AI. Latest reports say that Google is working on a new AI tool that will help journalists in writing news copies. (Pixabay photo)

It is that time of the year which every salaried person waits for! Yup, it’s the appraisal season. At a time when recessionary gloom is affecting the growth outlook of most companies world over, there are some companies that have managed to buck the trend. Search giant Google is one of them. Latest leaked data shows that the average salary package of Google executives can give some top bosses run for their money!

According to the spreadsheets leaked by Business Insider, average annual package earned by Google staff stands at Rs 2.3 crore. The report says average package of $279,802 is what Googlers the best paid employees not just in the US but across the world.

Also Read

The spreadsheets published by Business Insider revealed that there are different pay scales for different departments and different positions. The remuneration differs from role to role.

Also Read

The report says that software engineers were the best-paid staff at Google. The led the pack with highest annual income with maximum base pay at Rs 6 crore ($718,000) in 2022. This was followed by what the company calls ‘engineering managers.’ People on these positions earned an average annual package of Rs 3.28 crore. The leaked spreadsheet showed that other posts such as Research Scientists, Program Managers, UX Designers earned anything between Rs 2.46 crore to Rs 2.58 crore.

But here’s a caveat. This is just one company data. But salary data of other companies under Alphabet is still unknown. For those who are unaware, Alphabet is Google’s parent company.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Google is working in the field of generative AI. Latest reports say that Google is working on a new AI tool that will help journalists in writing news copies. The company has already started talking to big publishing companies such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times among others to try the new AI tool. Reports suggest that Google has codenamed the project as ‘Genesis.’

More Stories on
Google
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 12:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS