Imagine a software developer walking into the office at 9 AM. Before she has even settled into her chair, her digital assistant has already scanned overnight code releases, identified bugs, prepared pull requests, generated test cases for new features, and left behind a crisp summary: here’s what needs your attention today – and here’s what’s already been handled. This is the shift now underway.

Digital Teammates

One of the most immediate transformations driven by digital assistants such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenClaw, Anthropic Claude, and ChatGPT is in software development. Today, large teams of project managers, developers, and QA engineers are involved in triaging issues, debugging, testing, and managing pipelines that integrate and deploy code into production.

Now, enter a virtual assistant that can automatically generate and execute test cases for newly released features. By virtue of being digital, it can achieve broad coverage – potentially 80-90% of the feature set. Human developers then step in to augment that to full coverage.

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“Your digital assistant and you are working in collaboration,” says Paramdeep Singh, co-founder of Shorthills AI. Routine, repetitive tasks are handled by the virtual assistant, while higher-value work remains firmly in human hands. “In some sense, the digital worker is improving the overall efficiency of the software development process.”

What sets this new wave of AI systems apart from earlier chatbots is their ability to go beyond responding to prompts. These systems can plan, execute tasks, and collaborate across applications – behaving less like tools and more like colleagues.

Microsoft Copilot, for instance, is embedded across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams – writing documents, analysing data, and summarising meetings. It increasingly feels like an AI teammate within every application. Anthropic’s Claude is known for its strengths in reasoning, writing, and coding, with the ability to manage files and execute tasks independently. ChatGPT, widely used for writing, coding, and research, is also evolving from a conversational assistant toward more agentic workflows.

“The emergence of autonomous AI systems, or digital workers, marks a significant evolution in the workplace,” says Srividya Kannan, founder and CEO of Avaali Solutions. By automating repetitive and time-intensive tasks, these systems allow human workers to focus on strategic, creative, and high-value activities. The shift, she adds, is not about replacement but about enabling people to operate at their full potential.

“What’s changed is that AI is no longer sitting behind a prompt – it’s starting to sit inside workflows, planning and taking actions across tools,” says Srinivasan Subramani, VP – Growth & AI at CleverTap. That said, full autonomy remains some distance away. The idea of a digital worker feels credible not because these systems are completely independent, but because they can now handle meaningful slices of work end-to-end without constant supervision. Adoption, however, will not be uniform.

Roadmap to Global Adoption

Kannan believes significant uptake will occur over the next three to five years in digitally mature sectors such as finance, marketing, and customer service – industries that already have the infrastructure and data readiness required to integrate autonomous AI systems.

In contrast, sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing – particularly in regions such as India – may take longer, potentially five to ten years. Infrastructure gaps, regulatory complexities, and the need for workforce reskilling remain key challenges. Ultimately, the pace of adoption will depend on how quickly organisations build trust in these systems and address concerns around accountability, transparency, and ethical deployment. The next phase of AI isn’t assistance – it’s collaboration.