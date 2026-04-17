A new controversy involving Motorola and India’s content creators has caused a storm on the internet, raising concerns over free speech and brand image defamation. Motorola has filed lawsuits against more than 300 social media influencers, content creators, and major platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram, in India, with the brand accusing them of demonstrating false claims to defame the brand.

The legal action, filed in a Bengaluru court, targets what Motorola describes as “demonstrably false claims” related to its smartphones exploding or catching fire in situations where no such incidents occurred. The company claims these posts have damaged its brand image and misled consumers. The lawsuit, which was addressed to the concerned creators only, emerged on social media when some content creators voiced their concerns over exercising freedom of speech in their product reviews and related videos.

Motorola confirms legal case for ‘demonstrably false claims’

In a statement released to the media, Motorola’s Indian arm clarified its position, stating, “Recently, Motorola India, in the interest of public safety, initiated legal action against posts and videos containing demonstrably false claims that Motorola devices have exploded or caught fire in circumstances where no such incidents occurred. These fabricated allegations have the potential to cause unwarranted public alarm and harm consumers who rely on accurate information when making purchasing decisions.”

The brand states that it wants to resolve issues without suppressing legitimate product reviews and apologises to those affected inadvertently by the matter. “Motorola does not seek to suppress legitimate product reviews, consumer feedback, or critical commentary, and we are committed to resolving product issues promptly and fairly through our customer service channels. We are actively reviewing the scope of the current proceedings, and Motorola extends its sincere apologies to the creators affected inadvertently by this matter,” it stated.

The Lenovo-owned consumer tech brand emphasised that it is not targeting genuine criticism but specifically addressing fabricated safety concerns that could harm users and its reputation.

Backlash from creator community over freedom of speed concerns

Prior to the statement, the content creator community and their fanbase showcased backlash towards the brand on social media, with many creators accusing the company of suppressing negative reviews and legitimate criticism. Critics argued that such mass legal action could have a negative effect on consumer journalism and free expression in India’s tech review ecosystem.

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Thank You @motorolaindia for a direct COURT order at 2 am in morning to Block my videos in getting viewed in India..



This is direct killing of FREEDOM of SPEECH .. We must have a strong law against it.. @raghav_chadha @livelawindia… pic.twitter.com/QOrTESyhOy — रामगुप्त सौरभ (@ParasmeSaurabh) April 16, 2026

This is a clear attack on genuine content and critical content which benefits the consumer.



It's quite sad that brands can do this and a lot of our fellow tech creators will stay silent and probably do the next collab coming their way.



If you can't stand against the brand,… https://t.co/GSoWiYwdHL — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) April 16, 2026

Speaking in support of Motorola’s stand, Madhav Sheth, CEO of AI Plus, shared his statement on X, stating, ”We value constructive feedback, but Freedom of speech is not a license for defamation. AI+ is committed to transparency and innovation. Any platform or individual found spreading fake news or unverified “exposés” will face immediate legal action. If the need arises, we can keep money trails ready to prove the same, legally.”

We value constructive feedback but Freedom of speech is not a license for defamation. AI+ is committed to transparency and innovation. Any platform or individual found spreading fake news or unverified "exposés" will face immediate legal action.



If the need arises we can keep… — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 14, 2026

Sheth also warned creators to consider his post as a formal warning for negative content on his brand.

On the other hand, there were some creators who supported Motorola’s acknowledgement that some creators were impacted inadvertently and the issuance of an apology.