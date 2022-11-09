WhatsApp rolls out Message Yourself feature for Android beta testers; here’s how it works

WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform, is known for introducing new features every now and then. A while back, it was announced that the company was working on a new feature which will allow users to send messages to themselves. The feature is called ‘Message Yourself’.



Speaking of which, WhatsApp development tracker, WaBetaInfo in its latest report has reported that WhatsApp has begun rolling out this feature to some beta testers. This feature will be compatible with the Android 2.22.24.11 WhatsApp version.

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Message Yourself’ feature (Photo Credit: WaBetaifno)

As can be seen from the screenshot attested above, the feature will make users’ life easier as they will be able to share personal messages with themselves. This feature could also be used as notes.



In order to check if this feature is available for your WhatsApp, open your contacts list. After this, open your own personal chat from your phone number from your contacts lists.



As was mentioned in the previous article (link to previous copy), the feature will show up on all the linked devices.



For iOS beta users, there is a possibility that they might receive this feature and an announcement is expected soon.



All those Android beta testers who have still not received the update, need to wait for a bit.



Apart from this development, WhatsApp has come up with an interesting feature where it will now let you change photo upload quality. The company has come up with a new feature dubbed the ‘Photo upload quality’ section which will be present in the app’s Settings. It will allow users to send the best quality photos to their contacts.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp will now let you change photo upload quality; here’s how this feature will work