WhatsApp pink scam: Police issues red alert for Android users; know all details

While WhatsApp is on a spree to launch new updates, the messaging platform is also seeing the rise of a new type of scam. WhatsApp Pink scam, as it is being termed, is gaining traction. Police and government agencies from a number of states, including Mumbai, Kerala, Karnataka, and more, have issued warnings about this scam. A tweet from the North Region cybercrime wing issued a warning titled, “WHATSAPP PINK – A Red Alert For Android Users.” The government’s cybersecurity organisations have also released a warning about the rising number of Pink WhatsApp scam instances.

Under this scam, scammers and hackers are targeting WhatsApp users by spreading false messages through the platform. Reportedly, the message consists of a link that asks the users to download WhatsApp Pink, which is a fake version of the messaging platform. As per reports, the scammers are targeting multiple users with the assurance that the new version is going to provide an improved interface and new features.

The Mumbai Police have issued a public warning about this WhatsApp message known as “Pink WhatsApp.” Law enforcement officials have warned the public about this new fraud spreading on the platform in their advisory. The significance of not clicking the link or downloading the related programme has been emphasised.

The advisory issue states, “The news about ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ which is recently doing rounds among the WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software. It is not an uncommon instance to see the fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world.”

The Mumbai Police have warned the public about an erroneous WhatsApp message that is now going around. This message makes a false guarantee that it will deliver an update that will change the WhatsApp logo’s colour and add new features for a better user experience.

The link that is present in the message, according to a notice from the police, is a phishing effort. By clicking the link, the user runs the risk of having their device compromised, which might allow scammers to steal their device information or use it without their permission.

Users run the possibility of suffering negative outcomes if they click the Pink WhatsApp link, as the Mumbai Police have warned. These dangers include financial loss, identity theft, spam attacks, unauthorised access to contact information and saved images, and even total loss of control over mobile devices.

However, to protect users from such a phishing attempt, the police have issued certain guidelines. First and foremost, the authority has directed that if a user has installed the fake WhatsApp, they should immediately uninstall it by going into the mobile settings, selecting WhatsApp with the pink logo in Apps, and then uninstalling it.

Further, users have been instructed to use caution when clicking links from unreliable sites unless they have already checked their legitimacy. Users are requested to only download or update apps from reputable sources like the official Google Play Store, iOS App Store, etc. Moreover, people on the platform have been instructed not to send any links or communications to other people without first obtaining adequate authentication or verification. What’s more, to prevent misuse, users are directed to refrain from disclosing any personal or financial information online to anyone, including passwords, login information, and credit or debit card information. Also, in order to defend oneself from fraud efforts, users are requested to keep up with the most recent news and updates to stay educated and cautious about cybercriminal activity.